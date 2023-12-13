Kennedy Lewis Launches Partnership with iCapital to Bring Differentiated Private Credit Strategy to Advisors and their Clients

Partnership will focus on the firm's core lending strategy which primarily pursues non-sponsor backed opportunities

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC ("Kennedy Lewis"), a leading alternative credit manager, announced that it has launched a partnership with iCapital, the global fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, which will initially focus on Kennedy Lewis' core lending strategy.

Kennedy Lewis' core lending strategy seeks to maximize total returns to investors, primarily in the form of current income, by investing in senior secured loans to middle-market companies, with a focus on non-sponsor backed transactions. The strategy leverages the firm's deep sector expertise to pursue opportunities in industry verticals that are often underserved by traditional banks and lending platforms. As a result, Kennedy Lewis' core lending strategy is intended to provide portfolio diversification benefits when compared to other direct lending strategies.

Kennedy Lewis has approximately $14 billion under management and has been investing in the non-sponsor backed private credit space since its founding in 2017. The firm's senior investment team brings to bear an average of 25 years of investment management experience across economic cycles, asset classes, industries and geographies.

"We are thrilled to partner with iCapital and are confident financial advisors will see the same benefits for their clients that our valued institutional partners have appreciated," said David K. Chene, Kennedy Lewis Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner. "Alternative assets are an increasingly important element of portfolios, and we believe our focus on capital preservation through disciplined underwriting and structural covenant protections, with the benefits and diversification of non-sponsored lending, makes us an ideal partner for advisors looking to add differentiated private credit exposure for clients."

"There is currently an extremely compelling opportunity in direct lending as companies seek to navigate an environment marked by higher interest rates and reduced bank lending, but also seek capital to take advantage of growth opportunities," said Doug Logigian, Kennedy Lewis Co-Managing Partner and President. "We look forward to working with iCapital and its network of advisors to help them seize that opportunity on behalf of their clients with the same creativity, discipline and vigor we have always brought to our institutional clients."

"Advisors are extremely interested in offering their clients institutional-quality private credit strategies, and we are excited to add Kennedy Lewis to our platform," said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital. "Kennedy Lewis' deep expertise within credit provides advisors and their clients with access to differentiated investment opportunities."

About Kennedy Lewis

Kennedy Lewis is an alternative credit manager founded in 2017 by David K. Chene and Darren L. Richman with approximately $14 billion under management across private funds, a business development company, and collateralized loan obligations. The firm seeks to deliver attractive risk adjusted returns for clients by investing across the credit markets through its opportunistic credit, homebuilder finance, core lending and broadly syndicated loan strategies.

