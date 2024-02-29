Kennel Connection Celebrates Strategic Promotions Within Client Support Team, Highlighting Leadership and Dedication

MOORPARK, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to reinforce its leadership within the pet care software industry, Kennel Connection announces the well-deserved promotions of three pivotal team members, demonstrating the company's dedication to excellence and unparalleled customer service. Under the leadership of CEO Jeff Brodsly, both Kennel Connection and its parent company, 100GROUP, celebrate the exceptional contributions of the entire team, with special acknowledgment to Phil Ely, Jen Pardue, and Ron Novak, whose efforts have been instrumental in driving the company's customer support success.

Phil Ely steps into the role of Client Support Manager, celebrating an impressive 10-year tenure with Kennel Connection. Reflecting on his journey and the mentorship received from Ron Novak, Ely highlighted the collaborative spirit and dedication to customer service excellence that defines the team. "The guidance and support from Ron and the opportunity to work alongside Jen Pardue have profoundly impacted my approach to client support. Their leadership and commitment to excellence have greatly contributed to the success of our team," Ely commented.

Jen Pardue is elevated to Director of Client Support, approaching her 15-year milestone with the company. Pardue's transition from her early role of managing calls to spearheading training initiatives underscores her vital role in the organization. "My journey with Kennel Connection has been incredibly fulfilling, from enhancing our customer support to making significant contributions to product development. I am honored to work with a team that's deeply committed to our clients' success and our software's quality," said Pardue, reflecting on her growth and impact.

Ron Novak, whose hard work, adaptability, and leadership have earned him a coveted spot in CEO Jeff Brodsly's inner circle, is promoted to Chief Operations Officer of the 100GROUP suite of companies. This promotion marks a significant milestone in his 12-year tenure with Kennel Connection, reflecting his unwavering commitment to the company's success. "I am honored to take on this new role and continue contributing to our companies' growth and success. The opportunity to work with such a dedicated team and lead our efforts towards innovation and excellence is truly exciting," said Novak. Known for his exceptional leadership qualities, Novak is revered across the team for his thoughtfulness, thoroughness, and unparalleled mentorship abilities. His ability to navigate rapidly changing situations with grace has not only proven him to be an invaluable asset to the team but has also endeared him to every member.

Jeff Brodsly, CEO, shared his admiration for the team, emphasizing the exceptional impact of Ely, Pardue, and Novak. "Our team's incredible talent and dedication are what propels us forward. Phil, Jen, and Ron exemplify the commitment, leadership, and willingness to go above and beyond that make our team outstanding. Their contributions have not only enhanced our client support but have also set a standard of excellence and leadership within our company," Brodsly remarked.

These strategic and well-deserved promotions reflect Kennel Connection's commitment to nurturing a culture of recognition and growth, aligning with CEO Jeff Brodsly's vision of fostering a supportive and dynamic work environment. Through competitive benefits, team-oriented culture, and a focus on professional development, Kennel Connection and 100GROUP continue to lead in the pet care software space, dedicated to innovation, customer satisfaction, and the professional growth of their team.

Kennel Connection, powered by 100GROUP, is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for pet care businesses, offering a comprehensive suite of management tools designed to streamline operations and enhance customer experience. With a focus on empowering pet care professionals, Kennel Connection's feature-rich platform encompasses reservation management, client communication, billing, and reporting, alongside innovative features such as Text-To-Pay, digital contracts, advanced online booking, and integrated credit card processing—all aimed at driving efficiency and organization in day-to-day operations. Kennel Connection leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored solutions that cater to the unique needs of pet boarding facilities, grooming salons, and dog daycare centers.

