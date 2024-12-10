Kennesaw State Offers First Rural Management MBA in the Country

KENNESAW, Ga., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennesaw State University is launching a new Rural Management concentration for its Evening Master of Business Administration program in Fall 2025. The program, which is the first rural management MBA in the country, will empower rural communities to improve their residents' quality of life.

The University System of Georgia this week approved two new concentrations for the Evening MBA program: Rural Management and Business Intelligence. While both additions expand the program's offerings, the Rural Management concentration is unique because no other university in the country serves that audience.

"Rural counties are experiencing incredible growth," said Renee Bourbeau, executive director of MBA programs for Kennesaw State's Michael Coles College of Business. "These communities need qualified professionals to fill leadership positions in business and government. Kennesaw State is proud to be the first university in the country to offer an MBA program specifically tailored to their unique economic position."

Rural management involves solving challenges around sustainable agriculture, building and maintaining infrastructure, and ensuring access to healthcare, education, and employment.

For the first time in a decade, rural counties across America are experiencing population growth, with the U.S. Census Bureau listing two Georgia counties – Jackson and Dawson – among the fastest growing in the country.

"We've seen what can happen in rural communities when there is a leadership vacuum," Bourbeau said. "When Talking Rock, Ga. lost its mayor in 2021, it led to the city losing its fire station and eventually its fire designation, leading to increased insurance rates for its residents. A program like ours will prepare cities and counties for leadership crises like this."

The USG also approved the creation of a concentration in Business Intelligence. The concentration gives MBA students greater opportunities to gain the analytics skills to become data-driven decision-makers.

"Business intelligence reflects the tools and technologies to collect, integrate, analyze, and present an organization's data to create insightful, actionable information," said Jomon Paul, associate dean of research and accreditation and the BI program's lead faculty. "This knowledge prepares professionals to make critical decisions that impact their organization's effectiveness and bottom line."

On top of the core MBA classes, students in the Rural Management program will take courses on topics like economic development in rural America and agribusiness strategy. BI students complete business analysis, risk management, big-data analysis courses, and more.

"We are always looking for new ways to adapt our programs to respond to the needs of our students and the business community," Bourbeau said. "Our concentrations in Rural Management and Business Intelligence expand Kennesaw State into new markets and provide more students with opportunities for career advancement."

About the Michael J. Coles College of Business

The Michael J. Coles College of Business is the second-largest university business school in Georgia, offering 10 undergraduate degree programs and seven graduate programs to its more than 10,000 students. Coles College is among the top 2 percent of business schools to earn accreditation in both business and accounting by AACSB International, the world's most prestigious accrediting body for business schools.

