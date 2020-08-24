Kenneth Cole Announces Collaboration With Kane 11 Socks

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth Cole and KANE 11 today announced the launch of a collaboration of perfect fitting no-show socks in individual shoe sizes. The socks come in seven exact sizes – 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 & 13. The partnership was established to highlight the brands' common goal of combining innovation, style and comfort.

The Ultimate Comfort System — Kenneth Cole’s Liam Sneaker paired with Kane 11 X Kenneth Cole individually sized no-show socks.

Kenneth Cole creates modern, versatile, and functional clothing, shoes and accessories that aim to make daily dressing effortless. When these socks are paired with the brand's best-selling, classic Liam sneakers, it becomes the ultimate comfort system. The sneaker has a fully cushioned inner sole with soft leather uppers, and the lines are sleek and fashionable, perfect to be worn with no show socks.

KANE 11 is the fastest growing sock company in America and has revolutionized socks by initiating a new standard of fit by creating socks in exact shoe sizes. Most men's socks come in expansive size ranges like 9-13 or one-size-fits-all. The precise fit of these no-shows guarantees they won't fall down or bunch up in the toe and they stay where you want them 24/7. The perfect fit delivers optimal comfort and performance.

KANE 11 X Kenneth Cole socks come four to a pack with one of each color – black, white, navy and grey. The 4-pack retails for $42.50 and are now available exclusively at KennethCole.com.

About Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc.:

Kenneth Cole is an American designer, social activist, and visionary who believes business and philanthropy are interdependent. His global company, Kenneth Cole Productions, creates modern, functional, and versatile footwear, clothing, and accessories for inspirational urban lifestyles under the labels Kenneth Cole New York, Reaction Kenneth Cole, and Unlisted, as well as footwear under the label Gentle Souls.

Over 35 years ago, Kenneth Cole leveraged his passion and unique brand platform to make a meaningful impact on people's wardrobes, as well as communities in need. Today, The Kenneth Cole Foundation remains committed to helping communities in need by supporting Public Health and Civil Liberties.

About KANE 11:

KANE 11 believes nothing is more important than the comfort that comes with a perfect fit, especially when it comes to your feet. Men's and Women's socks exclusively available on line at kane11.com.

