Kenneth Cole Introduces New Men's Fragrance: MANKIND LEGACY

MANKIND LEGACY, brings an exciting edge to the MANKIND collection. The fragrance has elements that awaken the senses and inspire you to make your mark. Opening with a combination of citrus and icy aromatic notes of sage provides a lively freshness and surge of energy; Comforting rosemary follows, imparting a feeling of well-being. Warm, reassuring notes of vetiver and amyris create a long-lasting scent that asserts confidence.

"The inspiration to create this fragrance came from the notion that legacy-building is not about what we might achieve one day, it's about what we can accomplish every day," says Kenneth Cole, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer at Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc. "I believe that we live in a complicated world with increasing possibilities, and as more and more people determine their purpose and realize their potential, the more meaningful it all becomes."

Cole partnered with perfumer Stephen Nilsen to develop the new fragrance. Nilsen states, "While the finely crafted scent fits the Kenneth Cole brand legacy of impeccable grooming, it is the emotional legacy we impart that I wanted to capture in a scent."

Crafted from the most precious ingredients harvested from all over the world, MANKIND LEGACY is a reflection of Kenneth Cole's dedication to recognizing the importance of giving back and producing quality products. He continues to leave a mark on a new generation, encouraging all to create a lasting imprint of their own.

The Fragrance Notes:

TOP - Clary Sage, France ; Mandarin Oil, Italy ; Nutmeg Oil, Indonesia

; Mandarin Oil, ; Nutmeg Oil, MID - Fir Balsam, Canada ; Pink Pepper, California ; Rosemary, North Africa

; Pink Pepper, ; Rosemary, DRY - Amyris, Dominican Republic ; Vetiver, Haiti ; Cedarwood, Atlas

The Collection:

3.4 oz. / 100mL Mankind Legacy EDT Spray

1.7 oz. / 50mL Mankind Legacy EDT Spray

The Packaging

The packaging is inspired by New York City's iconic architecture and ever evolving facades. The bottle is encased in a metal band, reminiscent of the steel infrastructure that holds these buildings together for the years to come. The blue color represents the water and sky reflecting off of the metallic buildings.

The Ad Campaign

Shot by Sharif Hamza featuring model Malcom Jackson on location in New York City. The shoot captures the vibrant compositions of the skyscrapers and innovative use of light.

Available starting July 31st at KennethCole.com

Follow @kennethcole and use hashtag #KennethCole #MankindLegacy #MyLegacy

ABOUT PARLUX FRAGRANCES, LTD.

Parlux LTD, a leading global beauty company, designs, manufactures, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related products since 1987. It is ranked among the Top 100 Cosmetic and Fragrance companies globally and holds the licenses for notable fragrance brands including: Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto, Pierre Cardin, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Sofia Vergara and Jason Wu, among others.

Parlux LTD is a wholly owned subsidiary of Perfumania Holdings Inc., an independent national, vertically integrated wholesale distributor and specialty retailer of fragrances and related products.

ABOUT KENNETH COLE PRODUCTIONS, INC.

Kenneth Cole is an American designer, social activist, and visionary who believes business and philanthropy are interdependent. His global company, Kenneth Cole Productions, creates modern, functional, and versatile footwear, clothing, and accessories for inspirational urban lifestyles under the labels Kenneth Cole New York, Reaction Kenneth Cole, and Unlisted, as well as footwear under the label Gentle Souls. The company has also granted a wide variety of third-party licenses for the production of men's and women's apparel, fragrances, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and several other accessory categories, including children's footwear. The company's products are distributed through department stores, better specialty stores, company-owned retail stores and its e-commerce website. Over 35 years ago, Kenneth Cole leveraged his passion and unique brand platform to make a meaningful impact on people's wardrobes, as well as communities in need. He did what others didn't and said what others wouldn't. Today, The Kenneth Cole Foundation remains committed to helping communities in need by supporting Public Health and Civil Liberties.

SOURCE Parlux LTD