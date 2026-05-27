Kenneth Copeland Ministries Hosts 46th Southwest Believers' Convention "The Homecoming"

The six-day faith conference returns to the Fort Worth Convention Center for the 46th consecutive year, July 27 through August 1, with free admission, featuring over 20 prolific faith teachers and worship leaders under one roof.

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth Copeland Ministries (KCM) has announced the return of the Southwest Believers' Convention (SWBC), now in its 46th year, scheduled for July 27 through August 1, 2026, at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Kenneth Copeland Ministries (KCM) has announced the return of the Southwest Believers' Convention (SWBC)

Themed "The Homecoming," the six-day gathering will offer general sessions of Word-based teaching, Spirit-led worship, and corporate prayer, presented by 20 prolific faith teachers and worship leaders, and will close with a Healing School service anchored by Kenneth Copeland on Saturday. Admission is free for all attendees, with seats reserved through online registration at southwestbelieversconvention.com or by phone at 817-566-7777.

After more than four decades of welcoming believers to Fort Worth each summer, the Southwest Believers' Convention has grown into one of the longest-running, consecutive faith gatherings in American history. Believers across the Body of Christ continue to seek extended in-person teaching, healing, and corporate worship, and few annual events offer six full days of Word immersion at no cost to the attendee.

SWBC answers that call, drawing Partners, friends, and first-time guests from across the United States and dozens of countries for a full week of faith-filled programming designed for the whole family.

Kenneth Copeland has anchored the Southwest Believers' Convention since its inception in 1971, serving as founder, lead Bible teacher, and the voice behind a global ministry that reaches 159 countries and territories on six continents.

His teaching at SWBC focuses on faith, healing, prosperity, and the covenant believers share in Christ. KCM staff has framed this year's theme, "The Homecoming," as a call to gather, return to the foundations of faith, and renew the family bond that has marked the convention for nearly half a century.

"As with any business or nonprofit, a ministry must listen to its staff and partners, and what we keep hearing is that believers want to come home to where their faith is fed. That is exactly what this year's theme, 'The Homecoming,' is all about. Our Super Bowl returns to Fort Worth for a 46th year with the same mission we have carried from the start, which is to create a meaningful and unforgettable experience that changes lives by gathering like-minded believers together to experience the presence of God," said John Copeland, chief executive officer of Kenneth Copeland Ministries.

Daily programming runs morning through evening across six full days, with two general sessions each day, twice-daily evangelism training led by Riley Stephenson in Room 110 at 8:15 a.m. and 6 p.m., and pre-service prayer led by Pastor Terri Copeland Pearsons before every meeting.

Children ages 6 through 11 attend Superkid Academy, where high-energy services teach how faith applies to daily life, and teens ages 12 through 17 join 14Forty for dynamic preaching, worship, and youth-focused encounters with God. Saturday, August 1, closes the convention with a Healing School service at 9:30 a.m., featuring Kenneth Copeland, the longest-running ministry tradition of the convention. A Parents' Room, Nursing Mothers' Room, sign-language interpretation, and Spanish translation radios are available throughout the week.

Last year's 45th annual convention drew nearly 18,000 registered attendees from all 50 states and 54 countries, including 871 pastors from churches and ministries worldwide. SWBC 2025 generated an estimated $8.8 million in economic impact for the City of Fort Worth and supported nearly 1,100 food, lodging, and entertainment jobs near Sundance Square.

Attendees recorded 807 salvations and 95 water baptisms over the course of the week, and a Friday-night concert from the GRAMMY-winning Gaither Vocal Band closed out the convention's musical programming.

Programming at SWBC also dovetails with Eagle Mountain International Church, located on the KCM campus, which hosts Sunday services at 10 a.m. on July 26 and August 2 for attendees who travel early or extend their stay. Convention sessions air through Victory Channel, the ministry's 24/7 television network, available nationally on DIRECTV Channel 366, Dish Network Channel 265, Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Kenneth Copeland Ministries reaches into 159 countries and territories on six continents through broadcast, print, and digital media. KCM's combined web properties at kcm.org, govictory.com, and emic.org welcome over 10 million visitors annually, and the ministry's Believer's Voice of Victory magazine is distributed free to more than 400,000 subscribers worldwide.

About the Southwest Believers' Convention

Founded by Kenneth Copeland more than four decades ago, the Southwest Believers' Convention is a six-day faith conference held each summer at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Free to attend with registration, the event offers Word-based teaching, healing ministry, corporate worship, and dedicated children and youth programming for attendees from across the United States and around the world. SWBC is made possible by the generous support of the Partners and friends of Kenneth Copeland Ministries. For more information, visit southwestbelieversconvention.com.

About Kenneth Copeland Ministries

Kenneth Copeland is a globally renowned teacher of God's Word, an international best-selling author, and a GRAMMY-nominated recording artist. He and his wife, Gloria, founded Kenneth Copeland Ministries in 1967 with one declaration at the center of everything they do: Jesus Is Lord. For 59 years, they have taught uncompromising biblical principles of faith, love, healing, prosperity, redemption, and righteousness to believers worldwide. KCM operates from a 33-acre campus in Fort Worth, Texas, and its family of organizations includes Kenneth Copeland Bible College, Eagle Mountain International Church, and Victory Channel. For more information, visit KCM.org.

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