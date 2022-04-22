Kenneth D. Katz, MD, FACMT, FAAEM, FACEP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

COOPERSBURG, Pa., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth D. Katz, MD, FACMT, FAAEM, FACEP is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Emergency Physician and Medical Toxicologist in the Medical field, and in acknowledgment of his work at Lehigh Valley Physician Group.

Kenneth D. Katz, MD, FACMT, FAAEM, FACEP, is a Medical Toxicology Specialist with experience in treating medical emergencies, overdoses, and substance use disorders. He helps patients with issues involving toxic substances in the body.

Kenneth D. Katz, MD

With more than 25 years of medical experience, Dr. Katz practices at Lehigh Valley Physician Group, one of the largest medical groups in the United States. With over 160 clinics nationwide, the group includes more than 1,000 physicians and 600 advanced practice specialists. Dr. Katz has been affiliated with the practice for nine years.

In pursuit of a career in medicine, Dr. Katz obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology from Yale University, followed by a Medical Degree from SUNY Stony Brook. He then completed a residency in Internal and Emergency Medicine at Christiana Health Care Services, followed by a Medical Toxicology Fellowship at Banner Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix, AZ. As a result of his training, Dr. Katz is double board-certified in Emergency Medicine and Medical Toxicology by the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM). The ABEM certifies physicians who meet the qualifications of the American Board of Medical Specialties. Dr. Katz is also board-eligible in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

As a specialist in Medical Toxicology, Dr. Katz works with patients who have been poisoned or envenomated. He also treats patients who have suffered from overdoses, adverse reactions to drugs, experiencing medication or substance withdrawal, and suffered from occupational or environmental exposure hazards. As an Emergency Medicine physician, he treats patients in need of urgent, critical care. He teaches students, residents, and fellows in emergency medicine and medical toxicology.

Well-established in his field, Dr. Katz is a Fellow of the American College of Medical Toxicology, a Fellow of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine, and a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians. Additionally, he is the Editor in Chief of the American College of Medical Toxicology /Emergency Medical Residents Association Medical Toxicology Guide handbook and phone app that students, residents, and attending physicians use to help care for the poisoned patient. Dr. Katz is an editor for the Journal of American College of Emergency Physicians, Open. Moreover, he serves as a peer reviewer for several emergency medicines and medical toxicology journals. He has also authored numerous peer-reviewed manuscripts and presented multiple abstracts at national emergency medicine and medical toxicology meetings.

In his spare time, Dr. Katz enjoys spending time with his wife of 17 years, Mrs. Kristina Katz, and their son, Ethan. Dr. Katz would like to dedicate this honorable recognition In Loving Memory of his parents, Judith and Robert Katz, Ph.D.

For more information, visit https://www.lvhn.org/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who