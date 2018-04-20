TYLER, Texas, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth J. Kaminski, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in recognition of his contributions to the Medical field.

Dr. Kaminski serves as an Orthopedic Surgeon, with specialization in Hip and Knee Replacements at Azalea Orthopedics, which provides expert orthopedic surgery services to patients. In addition to its Tyler location, Azalea Orthopedics houses offices throughout Texas, in Mount Pleasant, Palestine, Longview to name a few.

"Azalea Orthopedics is composed of a group of physicians who are specialists in various areas of orthopedic surgery, and physical medicine and rehabilitation," the practice's website states. "Our Orthopedic Team answers your toughest orthopedic questions related to bone and joint pain, physical therapy, pain management and more. We specialize in shoulders, knees, hips foot/ankles, hand/elbows, spine, sports medicine, physical medicine/rehabilitation and more!"

Dr. Kaminski personally specializes in hip and knee surgery, specifically replacements. "Diagnosed hip and knee arthritis affects one in five individuals at some point in their lifetime, and can be a significant factor in preventing someone from enjoying their life to the fullest," Dr. Kaminski said. "Living with hip or knee pain is not something you should have to do. My practice focuses on returning patients with arthritis, or other debilitating joint issues, and also malfunctioning hip and knee replacements to their previously active lifestyle."

After completing his Undergraduate degree in Finance and Biology at Rutgers University, he received a Medical Doctorate at UMDNJ/Rutgers. He received the honor of induction to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society during his Junior year, a designation usually reserved for seniors.

Dr. Kaminski completed his orthopedic residency at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, TX, and then completed a fellowship in hip and knee replacements at the Mayo Clinic in Florida. He then joined the team at Azalea Orthopedics, and is currently Board Certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery.

To further his professional development, Dr. Kaminski is a Fellow of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery, and has been appointed to the Board of Councilors as a representative for Texas for the national leadership within the Academy. He also serves as a Board Member for the Texas Orthopedic Association. Further, he co-founded the first physician owned post-acute rehab facility in Texas as a viable quality option in the transition from fee-for-service to value-based care.

Additionally, he is certified with the American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons, which is a certification board that occurs after completion of residency/ fellowship for 5-6 years, and 22 months in practice. For more information, you can visit www.ABOS.org, if desired.

The key to Dr. Kaminski's success is caring about patients on a personal level, demanding a great preoperative, postoperative and intraoperative environment, and working with a great team. Our philosophy is patient and quality first.

When not working, Dr. Kaminski enjoys traveling and exploring new places with his lovely wife Peyton, his beautiful daughter Caroline, and his wonderful son Mason. He also loves good conversations regarding current events.

For more information, visit www.azaleaortho.com.

