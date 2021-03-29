Kenneth Joel Haber is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BOYDS, Md., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth Joel Haber is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his outstanding achievements in the legal field and his exemplary contributions to the legal community with the Law Office of Kenneth Joel Haber, P.C.

The Law Office of Kenneth Joel Haber, P.C., a full-service law firm, was founded in 1984 by former Assistant United States Attorney and Senior Attorney OIG/HHS Kenneth Haber. It is located in Boyds, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C., with an office in D.C. The firm's highly trained attorneys demonstrate the highest level of professionalism while providing a wide range of legal services to individuals, professionals, various entities, and business clients nationwide. As a full-service law firm, the Law Office of Kenneth Joel Haber, P.C. represents and advises clients in administrative, criminal, and civil matters, as well as undertake various consultation, negotiation, and litigation services.

Having led an impassive and successful legal service career, Attorney Kenneth Joel Haber has devoted 54 years to fulfilling his responsibilities and obligations to his clients. He has excelled as a healthcare attorney throughout his career, specializing in all facets of Medicare fraud and Healthcare Law. He has gained extensive civil, criminal, and administrative enforcement and defense experience; investigative and audit activities, various administrative and regulatory matters; and multiple federal, state, and private agencies and institutions. Since forming his practice, Mr. Haber and his firm has undertaken administrative, criminal, and civil consultation, negotiation, and litigation on behalf of clients. He is devoted to identifying which laws can help his clients and implement and apply those laws that can provide relief for his clients from their problems.

Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Attorney Kenneth Joel Haber received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1967 and his Juris Doctor degree in 1970 from the University of Michigan. He was later admitted to the Bar of the Supreme Court of Michigan in 1970 and then the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in 1971.

Throughout his extensive career, Mr. Haber found success at an early age. He notably served as an FBI Priority Security Asset (PSA), from 19 to 25 years of age, then became an Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) for the Eastern District of Michigan from 1971 to 1979. In the ensuing years, Mr. Haber became a Senior Attorney in the Office of Inspector General of the United States Department of Health and Human Services in 1979 and continued in that position until he left government service in 1983 for private practice. He was admitted to the Bar of the Court of Appeals, District of Columbia in 1980 and to the Bar of the Court of Appeals of Maryland in 1990.

Remaining abreast of his field's latest developments, Mr. Haber maintains an active membership with the American Health Lawyers Association.

In his spare time, Mr. Haber is actively involved with Jeff Gordon's Martial Arts.

Mr. Haber dedicates this honorable recognition with special thanks to his wife, Fresia Vasquez Haber.

To learn more, please visit https://www.haberslaw.com/.

