SAINT CLOUD, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth L Holmes has never felt comfortable labeling people as White, Black, Asian, Indian, Hawaiian, etc. "The world would be a better place if we started identifying people by their given names instead of where they fit on the spectrum of the color wheel," Holmes explains.

Keep Your Eye on the Prize (Creative Classics Publications US) shares one man's journey of belief that perseverance can conquer all obstacles, even when racism rears its ugly head. Keep Your Eye on the Prize tells the story of how Ken Holmes persevered through racism, segregation, discrimination, severe adversity at home and a few self-inflicted blunders. His father moved from the Jim Crow south in the mid-thirties to the north where he started his family. He transplanted his family to an area of the United States where he thought hard work and perseverance would be rewarded with acknowledgement of achievement. With inequities of opportunities yet in their path, Ken and his sibling's lifestyles spoke of their success.

Ken's book has already brought the attention of Brightside Global Trade TV. He has done a show with them that aired on Veteran's Day and will air again on November 26, 2021.

Keep Your Eye on the Prize is about more than one man's story. It offers hope by showing how perseverance can conquer a multitude of issues in the United States and the world finds themselves mired in today. It's about having those difficult conversations and speaking up for the truth in real-time.

It's about exposing the Facebook-brushed fairytale people want to believe and opening people's eyes to the struggles still faced in 2021. It's about enlightening and educating those who prefer to stay secluded from the issues in the headlines.

Kenneth L. Holmes Releases New Book "Keep Your Eye on the Prize." Author hopes this book will spark conversations that can heal racism. A book which will eventually open minds and hearts to achieve the dream that Kenneth L. Holmes had since he was a young boy: "Why can't everyone be identified by their names instead of the color of their skin?"

Keep Your Eye on the Prize

One man's belief that perseverance can conquer all—even racism.

By Kenneth L. Holmes

Published by Creative Classics Publications US

Publication date October 1, 2021

153 pages and includes photographs

Hardcover, $29.95

Paperback, $12.95

eBook, $9.95

Available on Amazon.com

Media contact: Rosangela Furtado, 407-931-6066, [email protected]

