FARMINGTON, Conn., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth M. Schwartz is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a General Surgeon at the Mid State Medical Center.

Dr. Kenneth Schwartz, MD

Well respected and revered in the community, MidState Medical Center is a part of Hartford HealthCare, serving central Connecticut since 1998. As the only hospital in the state that offers only private rooms, MidState Medical Center values a comfortable environment and strives to maintain the elite standard of care they are continually recognized for. Their commitment to quality care is unmatched as the regional leader in the introduction of new and innovative healthcare technology and practices.

Specializing in a wide variety of surgical diseases of the gastrointestinal tract as well as hernias of the abdominal wall, groin, and diaphragm, Dr. Schwartz is a Minimally Invasive General Surgeon at Hartford HealthCare Medical at MidState Medical Center. With this formal training in minimally invasive techniques, Dr. Schwartz is an acid reflux specialist with expertise in the surgical management.

Dr. Schwartz received his Doctorate in Medicine from St. Georges Medical School (2003-2007), attended his Residency at the Hospital of Saint Raphael in New Haven (2007-2012), finished his Fellowship of Minimally Invasive Surgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, FL (2012-2013), and was subsequently certified by the American Board of Surgery.

To further his professional development, Dr. Schwartz is a Member of the American College Surgeons, the Society of American Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Surgeons, and is a Founding Member of the American Foregut Society.

