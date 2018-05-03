HAVERHILL, Mass., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth R. LaCerte, LMHC is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Psychotherapy in recognition of his role as Psychotherapist in Private Practice.

Coming from a large extended family in the projects, LaCerte has always been open to a challenge. Yearning to find out why people behave the way they do, he developed an interest in the study of human behavior. LaCerte attained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology and Sociology from the University of Massachusetts Lowell. He then went on to obtain his Masters of Education in Counseling Psychology in 1979 from Northeastern University. LaCerte completed advanced training at the Kantor Family Institute in Cambridge Mass. and is now a Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Licensed Certified Social Worker, and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist.

Having now practiced over thirty-five years in the field of Psychotherapy, Kenneth R. LaCerte has become a trusted name in the profession. He has extensive expertise counseling people struggling with PTSD, substance abuse, affective disorders as well as family, marriage, and relationship issues. Attributing his success to being a follower of Jesus Christ, LaCerte blends theology and social science in practice.

When he is not working, LaCerte enjoys photography, classical music, reading, writing, and walks with his dog. He is a member of West Congregational Church in Haverhill Mass.

LaCerte dedicates this recognition in loving memory of his mother, Julliette LaCerte, his father, Roland LaCerte, and his brother Donald 'Don' LaCerte. He also thanks Dr. William Quill, Dr. James Gustafson, Dr. Nikkitopolos, Dr. Marc Rondo (deceased), Robert Wilson Jr., esteemed discipleship teacher, and Reverend Dale Brow.

