Kenneth Ungerecht is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NORTHOME, Minn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth Ungerecht is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Writer for his work as an Author.

As a respected Electronic Engineer for four decades, Mr. Ungerecht has recently retired, and dedicates his time to writing and working on the family farm. He is the author of God Theories and Divine Principles.

Kenneth Ungerecht

Mr. Ungerecht pursued his college education and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Science from the Bemidji State University of Minnesota in 1968. He also attended the RETS Electronics School in Baltimore, where he studied Electronic Engineering and Technology from 1976-1978.

As an Electronic Engineer for close to 40 years, Mr. Ungerecht, obtained vast expertise in the field. He worked for Lockheed Martin from 1996-2000 as an Engineer and Training Representative. He began working for Poole & Associates/KEYW Corporation in 2000, where he developed and tested highly technical computer courses aimed at individuals and military personnel. After four decades in Electronics, Mr. Ungerecht has retired, and now enjoys traveling, playing golf, and helping his brother with the family farm in Minnesota.

Mr. Ungerecht felt it was important to write about spirituality in a scientific manner, and feels that science and spirituality can go together hand in hand. He first wrote God Theories in 2010, writing about the price of humanity's wars, prejudice, and discrimination in the name of religion. The book addresses beliefs that science has rendered God obsolete, instead arguing that science allows room for the belief that people are here for a reason - as a piece of a higher power.

Using his background in both science and religion, Mr. Ungerecht's second book, Divine Principles, is focused on "a determined and systematic search for important Universal Truth." Divine Principles includes aspects of metaphysics mixed with science and religion. Through his book, he encourages readers to find their true potential by embracing life's divine aspects.

He has been interviewed multiple times for his work, most recently on CUTV News Radio Spotlight and AMI Radio. He was a guest on the TV show SpirituallyRaw, a show that discusses religious extremes and taboos.

Mr. Ungerecht enjoys playing golf, basketball, horseshoes, and a variety of card games. He spends his winters in a Florida retirement community, pursuing these and other pastimes with a group of very special co-retirees.

For more information, visit www.kenungerecht.com.

