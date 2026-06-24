Kenneth Ward Joins Venbrook Group's Leadership Team As Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC, ("Venbrook") today announced the appointment of Kenneth W. Ward ("Ward") as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Venbrook is one of the fastest-growing independently owned insurance brokerage, claims, and risk management consulting companies in the U.S.

Ken Ward

Ward is a highly regarded and deeply qualified finance executive who brings extensive expertise managing enterprise-level integrations, from initial due diligence to optimizing working capital and identifying financial and operational synergies. As a strategic partner to C-suite executives, he specializes in driving operational efficiency, cost-cutting initiatives, and scalable growth.

"We are excited to have Ken join our leadership team," said Jason Turner, Founder and CEO of Venbrook Group. "He has great energy and a wealth of financial experience to help support future growth at Venbrook."

Ward has worked across a variety of industries and most recently held the CFO role at Centerline Communications, LLC, a leading provider of critical telecommunications infrastructure services for next-generation networks. Before that, he held the CFO role at National Parts Warehouse, the largest independent distributor of aftermarket auto parts in the United States. He will be based in Milton, GA.

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in retail and wholesale brokerage, programs, and claims services. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Turner

[email protected]

SOURCE Venbrook Group, LLC