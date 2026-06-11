Venbrook Specialty Products Group Launches Comstar LRO, an Enhanced, Customizable Solution for Multi-use Commercial and Habitational Property Owners

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Specialty Products Group today announced the launch of Comstar LRO, a newly enhanced property program to address the many complex exposures faced by residential and commercial real estate owners and their tenants. Venbrook Specialty Products Group is Venbrook Group's ("Venbrook") newest business segment that builds products and programs specifically designed for niche segments. Currently, Venbrook Specialty has products in the Construction and Real Estate sectors. Venbrook is one of the fastest-growing independently owned insurance brokerage, claims, and risk management consulting companies in the U.S.

Venbrook Specialty

With a new name and focus, Comstar LRO is a specialized product featuring comprehensive coverage that includes property as well as liability coverage that protects residential and commercial landlords with tenants. Alongside carriers that include various Lloyd's syndicates, the new program offers tailored solutions that mitigate risk exposure for owners of retail centers, office buildings, multi-use and multi-tenant commercial properties, and other multi-family dwellings. It is available in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Utah.

Comstar LRO also features the ability to write up to $115M in Total Insured Value ("TIV") limits. The TIV element gives property owners a combined value of all their insured property, including buildings, equipment, and business income, across all locations.

LRO insurance is designed for property owners and landlords. It covers the building itself, risks tied to leasing such as damage caused by a tenant, and other landlord-related risks. The program is available to Venbrook's network of agents and brokers.

Program highlights include:

Backed by A+ XV - rated carriers

Comprehensive property coverage: Protects property owners from perils of fire, water damage, windstorm, theft, and other perils. Coverage includes Buildings, Business Personal Property, Business Income, Equipment Breakdown, and Ordinance or Law.

Coverage for common areas: Shields the landlord from liability for incidents occurring in shared spaces like parking lots, lobbies, hallways, and sidewalks.

Protection against covered perils: Includes property damage coverage for losses caused by fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and weather-related events.

"In an era of nuclear verdicts, residential and commercial property owners need access to comprehensive risk management programs," said Jason Turner, Founder and CEO of Venbrook Group. "Comstar is a legacy program that we have rebuilt to address these complex needs and provide our clients with market-leading solutions."

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in retail and wholesale brokerage, programs, and claims services. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com.

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SOURCE Venbrook Group, LLC