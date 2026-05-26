VENBROOK STUDENT INSURANCE CELEBRATES 75 YEARS AS A MARKET LEADER IN HIGHER EDUCATION INSURANCE

Higher Ed vertical offers insurance solutions for colleges and universities, including Sports Accident Insurance, International and Domestic Student Health Plans, Property & Casualty, General Liability, Well-being solutions, and Employee Benefits

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Student Insurance ("Student Insurance"), Venbrook Group's Higher Ed division, today announced their 75th anniversary, marking decades of dedicated service to students, colleges, and universities nationwide. Venbrook Group LLC ("Venbrook"), is one of the fastest growing independently owned insurance brokerage, claims, and risk management consulting companies in the U.S.

Venbrook Student Insurance

Founded with a mission to support student health and safety through specialized insurance solutions, Student Insurance has evolved into one of the most experienced and trusted providers in the higher education market. Today, the company continues to build on that legacy through significant growth, geographic expansion, and its full integration into Venbrook Group.

Over the past three years, Student Insurance has achieved 100% growth while expanding both its team and service footprint. What began as a California-focused operation has grown into a multi-state organization, with services branching into Minnesota, New York, and New Jersey for the 2026–2027 school year.

The company has also grown its internal expertise and national reach, scaling from a team of four California-based employees to a nationwide team of professionals, including account executives, service managers, sales producers, and seasoned student-health leaders dedicated exclusively to the education sector.

"Celebrating 75 years is a testament to the strength of our relationships and the expertise our team brings to the student health marketplace every day," said Venbrook founder and CEO, Jason Turner. "As part of Venbrook Group, we are uniquely positioned to provide colleges and universities with a broader, more integrated suite of solutions that extends well beyond sports-accident coverage."

Student Insurance currently partners with nearly 80 California Community Colleges to provide sports and accident benefits to student-athletes and students across the state. With an exclusive 25-year partnership with Anthem, the company's SAIN (Sports Accident Insurance Network) product delivers competitive pricing, access to a nationally recognized provider network, and high-quality care for students.

In addition to sports-accident programs, Student Insurance collaborates with several major insurance carriers across the student insurance space, including K-12. The company's expansion into Student Health Insurance Plans (SHIP), allows customers to receive strategic insights, competitive proposals and tailored recommendations from student health experts.

Fully integrated into Venbrook Group, Student Insurance has established a dedicated higher education vertical capable of supporting colleges and universities with a comprehensive suite of services, including employee benefits, student health solutions, wellness and well-being programs, general liability, and property & casualty insurance.

This expanded suite of offerings enables Student Insurance to serve as a more strategic and comprehensive partner to educational institutions navigating increasingly complex operational, health, and risk-management challenges.

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in retail and wholesale brokerage, programs, and claims services. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth, and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles, with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com.

Media Contact

Rhonda Turner

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SOURCE Venbrook Group, LLC