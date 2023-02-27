From Music to Business and Everything in Between

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to influence, the word is synonymous with legendary Lifestyle Specialist, Kenny Burns.

With an iconic career that spans over 20 years, Kenny Burns has worked with culture-shifting record labels and well-respected artists such as Sean Combs, Mariah Carey, Jay-Z, Akon, and, along the way he sharpened his business ingenuity while advising major consumer corporations, spirits, and more.

Business Mogul Kenny Burns Kenny Burns, The Lifestyle Specialist

Making an impact in multiple industries, including fashion, radio, television, marketing, and partnering with major brands including Amazon, Coca-Cola, Moet Hennessy, Puma, Heineken, Grey Goose Vodka, REVOLT TV, Aquahydrate, DeLeón Tequila, and Cîroc Vodka, each touched by Kenny Burns' magic and visionary insight, solidifies his legendary status through his marketing influencer blueprints that span across multiple industries, proving his depth of expertise is not to be underestimated.

Expanding his business portfolio, in 2017, Kenny Burns made a leap into the world of spirits by investing in and advising Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the fastest-growing American Whiskey in US history. Following this success, in 2021, Burns acquired ownership in the Haitian cremas inspired LS Cream Liqueur, and, in 2022, he continued in the spirit of growth by partnering with and investing in Spearhead Group, the first African-made spirits company comprised of Vusa Vodka and Bayab Gin.

To share his wisdom as a successful entrepreneur, Kenny Burns reignited his radio show The Kenny Burns Show (TKBS) offering listeners free game to kick start their dreams and helping the community navigate their way through pandemic life. After seeing the positive impact in the life of Kenny Burns' listeners, he launched his weekly podcast, TKBS NATION CONVERSATIONS, which aims to impact, inspire, and inform.

For over two decades, Kenny Burns has been a well-respected name within the entertainment industry. Now, he continues to enlarge his legacy in the world of brands as a business mogul and investor. His mantra "Never let your expectations exceed your efforts" has solidified his relationships on trust and respect, holding him steadfast over the years and exemplifying that if Kenny Burns' name is attached to a project - the dream will truly become a reality - "The Dream is Real."

