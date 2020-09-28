Kenny Family Stores of Delaware Launch New Food Product Competition & Web Series 'Aisle Trials'

Applicants are asked to submit a 60 second pitch video showcasing their product to the Aisle Trials website at https://aisletrials.com . Videos will be uploaded for shoppers to view and share to support their favorite local businesses. The Aisle Trials Judge's Panel led by Kenny Family Stores President & CEO Chris L. Kenny will select three finalists to present their products at a virtual pitch session. Each of the finalists and the fan-voted top choice contestant will receive a mentorship session. The winning finalist will receive the opportunity to have their brand sold in Kenny Family Stores of Delaware.

The Aisle Trials competition is Kenny Family Stores' way of promoting local businesses in Delaware at a time when the first state's independent food business community needs help. Chris Kenny explains the intention behind the new product series inspired by globally successful product entrepreneur programs like Shark Tank:

"Aisle Trials is Kenny Family Stores' way of supporting local businesses, the main drivers of our community and economy here in Delaware. We have a track record of supporting local food businesses through our Local Food Partnership program and we have extended the philosophy behind that successful program to Aisle Trials, at a time when businesses in Delaware need support the most. With Aisle Trials, local food product businesses in the Delaware area can formally submit their products for consideration to be sold in Kenny Family Stores of Delaware while also gaining mentorship and exposure. The Aisle Trials contest will provide the winner with a major retail opportunity as nearly 25% of Delawareans shop at our stores weekly."

Submissions will remain open through October 26th with the first campaign winner to be announced in December. Updates on submissions, competition rules, and the full lineup of the Aisle Trials Judge's Panel will premiere on the official Aisle Trials website at https://aisletrials.com and on Chris Kenny's social media:

Kenny Family Stores was founded in 1995 by Bernie Kenny. Today the family-owned and operated business has over 1,200 associates across six locations operating in the heart of New Castle County, including the 70,000-square-foot ShopRite on the Wilmington Riverfront, which Today's Grocer dubbed "a showplace." The markets feature the goods of more than 60 local vendors and artisans. In 2012, Chris Kenny was named President and CEO and recently Melissa Kenny Executive Vice President. As one of the largest supermarket chains in Delaware, Kenny Family Stores maintains a commitment not just to quality and low prices but as a great place to work and grow professionally.

