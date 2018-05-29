Kenon Schedules First Quarter 2018 Results Release for Thursday, May 31, 2018

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, try the international dial-in number.

About Kenon

Kenon is a holding company that operates dynamic, primarily growth-oriented businesses. The companies it owns, in whole or in part, are at various stages of development, ranging from established, cash-generating businesses to early stage development companies. Kenon's businesses consist of:

- OPC Energy (76% interest) - a leading owner, developer and operator of power generation facilities in the Israeli power market;

- Qoros (24% interest) - a China-based automotive company;

- ZIM (32% interest) - an international shipping company; and

- Primus Green Energy, Inc. (91% interest) - an early stage developer of alternative fuel technology.



Kenon remains committed to its strategy to realize the value of its businesses for its shareholders. In connection with this strategy, Kenon may provide its shareholders with direct access to its businesses, which may include spin-offs, listings, offerings, distributions or monetization of its businesses. Kenon is actively exploring various ways to materialize this strategy in a rational and expeditious manner. For further information on Kenon's businesses and strategy, see Kenon's publicly available filings, which can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov . Please also see http://www.kenon-holdings.com for additional information.

