Kenon Schedules Full Year 2017 Results Release for Monday, April 2, 2018

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN, TASE: KEN) ("Kenon") announced today that it will be releasing its full year 2017 results on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Kenon will also host a conference call on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, starting at 9:00 am Eastern Time (6:00 am Pacific Time, 2:00 pm UK Time, 4:00 pm Israel Time, 9:00 pm Singapore Time). Kenon's and OPC's managements will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.
Conference call dial-in information will be provided at a later date.
For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on Kenon's website at http://www.kenon-holdings.com/ beginning 24 hours after the call.
Contact Info
Kenon Holdings Ltd.
Jonathan Fisch
Director, Investor Relations
jonathanf@kenon-holdings.com
Tel: +1-917-891-9855
External Investor Relations
Ehud Helft / Kenny Green
GK Investor Relations
kenon@gkir.com
Tel: +1-646-201-9246
