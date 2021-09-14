Kenosha Area group buy program to help community transition to solar energy

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All Energy Solar and Blackbird Gen LLC, a new business created by two Carthage College students, announce a limited campaign to boost solar energy generation in Kenosha and eastern Wisconsin by offering a solar rebate incentive. Additionally, kilowatt (kW) capacity sold in the Kenosha Area Solar Group Buy will raise funds to help Blackbird Gen achieve its environmental objectives.

Blackbird Gen was born from an Enactus project started by Zach Gibson and Sophie Shulman. Enactus is an international non-profit organization that empowers student entrepreneurs to build a better, more sustainable world by applying skills learned in the classroom to real-world problems. The Blackbird Gen mission is to reduce carbon emissions within the community by 2030 and to make solar more visible throughout Kenosha and eastern Wisconsin.

"Blackbird Gen has the goal of giving residents and businesses an extra incentive to switch to greener energy. We saw this as an opportunity to educate the community on not only the environmental benefits of solar panels, but the economic ones as well," said Zachary Gibson, Blackbird Gen LLC co-founder. "At first, we were drawn to All Energy Solar's Ambassador Referral Program, but we reached out to see if there was a way to make it work better for our objectives."

"We listened to what they had in mind and thought that a group purchase was a better option for their goals," said Ryan Buege, Director of Sales & Marketing for All Energy Solar. "We've completed successful group buys in other communities, and they can help many people switch to solar. When you have a motivated organization to partner with like Blackbird Gen, it's a win-win-win for everyone."

As more people sign up, rebates for everyone in the group will grow. Incentives start at $0.02 per watt when at least 25 kW are purchased in the group, and increase to $0.10 per watt if the effort reaches 200 kW. For an average residence, that could save approximately $880 and more for a business.

The Kenosha Area Solar Group Buy program helps Blackbird Gen raise funds in several ways. First, each person who gets a solar evaluation for their property through the program will trigger a $25 donation to the startup. Next, every five kW of residential or commercial solar contracts signed as a result of the program will trigger a $300 donation.

If the Group Buy reaches 200 kW between September 15, 2021, and November 30, 2021, participants in the program will lock in the maximum possible level of rebates for their solar installation. All Energy Solar will also donate $10,000 to Blackbird Gen to use towards organizational goals.

The Kenosha Area Solar Group Buy is open to residents and businesses in Kenosha and surrounding Wisconsin communities. For more information visit https://blog.allenergysolar.com/blackbird

