KENOSHA, Wis., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, July 15, Bob Rohrman Kenosha Nissan donated $5,000 to VFW Post 185 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The donation was part of a recent sweepstakes where a customer was able to win $5,000. With no customer able to meet the requirements, Bob Rohrman Kenosha Nissan invited the Post Commander of the VFW to come to the dealership to accept the money.

Jeff Grimm, general manager of Kenosha Nissan, giving $5,000 to VFW Post 1865 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Bob Rohrman Auto Group is very proud of America's veterans and considered this donation as an honor. Bob Rohrman Kenosha Nissan will continue looking at ways in which they can help and support our nation's greatest heroes.

Bob Rohrman Kenosha Nissan donates $5,000 to local VFW

