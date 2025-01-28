Kenox Pharmaceuticals Expands Capabilities to Strengthen Drug Development Offerings

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc (Kenox), a fast-growing company dedicated to developing innovative Orally Inhaled and Nasal Drug Products (OINDPs), is proud to announce the addition of small scale non-sterile GMP capabilities to support GLP pre-clinical studies to its comprehensive suite of drug development services. This strategic expansion underscores Kenox's commitment to accelerating the journey from molecule to clinic, providing its partners with the tools and expertise needed to bring life-changing therapies to market faster.

The new capability includes clean room for compounding, fill-finish and release of non-sterile nasal sprays, and dry powders. In addition, Kenox is working on further expansion to enable small scale GMP batch manufacturing for clinical trials (Phase I and II) of both non-sterile and sterile OINDPs. These new capabilities will streamline and de-risk the early stages of drug development for Kenox partners/clients thereby providing a one-stop-shop from the molecule to the clinic.

Kenox Pharmaceuticals expands GMP capabilities to accelerate development of OINDPs. Post this

"I'm so excited about this expansion which was executed in a timely manner. This would not have been possible without our talented and capable team, rockstar QA, support from our partners/clients, various vendors, and the facility management," said Sitaram Velaga, Founder, President and CEO at Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc. "This expansion reflects our dedication to support our partners in their mission to develop cutting edge therapeutics for unmet medical needs with meticulous attention to quality, efficiency, project goals, and timelines."

With these new capabilities, Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc is well poised to support a diverse range of OINDP dosage forms intended for different therapeutic areas including but not limited to cardiology, psychiatry, antimicrobial/antiviral, pain management and rare diseases. Together with its proven track record and thorough understanding of formulation design, pre-clinical and clinical manufacturing and regulator support, Kenox offers a true high quality end-to-end solution for biopharmaceutical innovators. Due to its unique flexibility and scalability, Kenox can serve partners/clients from start-up companies to big pharma equally well.

About Kenox:

Established in 2018 and based out in greater Princeton, NJ, Kenox specializes in pharmaceutical aerosol product development including soft mist inhalers (SMIs), pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDIs), dry powder inhalers (DPIs), nebulizers, nasal sprays and ophthalmic products. As a contract development organization, Kenox offers a wealth of expertise with regards to formulation design, compounding, fill-finish and testing in compliance with compendial monographs.

Contact:

Kenox Media Contact: [email protected]

Kenox Marketing and Business Development contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc.