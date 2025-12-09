Kenra Professional Launches on Sephora.com, Expanding Access to Salon Trusted Haircare for the Prestige Consumer

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenra Professional, the #1 Professional Styling Brand in the U.S.* and a leader in professional haircare, today announced its official retail launch on Sephora.com. This partnership marks a major milestone in Kenra Professional's ongoing retail expansion, bringing its award-winning, performance-driven products to one of the most influential prestige beauty platforms in the world.

Kenra Professional Enters Sephora.com

Rooted in a shared vision of accessibility, education, and innovation, the partnership between Kenra Professional and Sephora was designed to connect professional-quality haircare with a highly engaged, beauty-savvy audience. For Kenra Professional, Sephora represents the ideal retail partner at this pivotal stage of growth.

"We couldn't be more thrilled about this partnership with Sephora—a milestone that's been on our vision board for years," said Alex Lester, Vice President of Marketing at Kenra Professional. "Sephora has built an inspiring, inclusive community, and we're proud to contribute to that mission. Expanding into Sephora gives us the opportunity to share our promise of great hair with an even broader audience, empowering more people to feel confident every day."

The launch assortment on Sephora.com highlights Kenra Professional's leadership in styling, featuring a curated selection of its top-performing heroes designed to meet a wide range of hair goals. Key offerings include the Volume Spray 25, Blow-Dry Spray, Texturizing Taffy, and a selection of core shampoos, conditioners, and leave-in treatments, providing a complete professional regimen for Sephora's growing haircare audience. In total, Sephora.com will welcome 55 SKUs across Kenra® and Kenra Platinum®.

"Today's consumers are more informed than ever and increasingly seek professional-grade solutions to elevate their at-home routines," said Dana Ranniger, Vice President of Sales at Kenra Professional. "Kenra Professional has long been trusted by stylists for its quality and results, and we're confident Sephora customers will quickly discover why these products have been a salon staple for decades."

Strategically, Kenra Professional will look to leverage Sephora's omnichannel ecosystem to scale awareness and drive conversion. By tapping into Sephora's personalization capabilities, digital platforms innovation, and Beauty Insider loyalty program, the brand will deliver tailored recommendations and create a connected, seamless shopping journey across touchpoints.

"Sephora is thrilled to partner with Kenra Professional and introduce their line of high-performance haircare and styling products to our clients," said Jennifer Lucchese, SVP Haircare Merchandising at Sephora. "We're always looking for brands that meet our client's unique beauty needs, and Kenra delivers on this with their longstanding commitment to offering professional-grade, accessible products for all hair types and desired results. We look forward to welcoming this highly anticipated brand as we continue to grow our haircare offerings with best-in-class innovations, further establishing Sephora as a go-to destination for professional styling brands"

Kenra Professional products will be available exclusively on Sephora.com starting December 9th.

*Kline 2024 Salon Hair Care Global Series, based on value sales of styling products in the US, published May, 2025.

About Kenra Professional

Kenra Professional puts the power of great hair in your hands through a complete range of high-performance haircare products. The #1 professional styling brand* trusted for generations, Kenra Professional empowers you with simple solutions that deliver stunning results.

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2024, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.6 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.1 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 47,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com .

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 50,000 passionate employees operating in 35 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3 200 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of more than 300 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

Media Contact:

AZIONE PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Kenra Professional