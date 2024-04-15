Kenra Professional Launches Reformulated Care Portfolio

Your Best Hair Starts Here! Kenra Professional's New And Improved Care Line Offers a Solution For All Hair Needs

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenra Professional, a leader in both styling and education, introduces a new and improved range of Kenra Care shampoos and conditioners to wash your way to gorgeous hair. The line reintroduces Moisture, Volume, Violet, Color Protecting, and Clarify (shampoo only) for hair care made easy with trusted, good-for-the-hair ingredients offering benefits from roots to ends.

Kenra CARE Collection

The new Care products feature a vegan peptide which is known to have protective properties, leaving the hair feeling supple and shiny. Alongside the peptide, each of the five new formulas contains science-backed ingredients such as Vitamin E and D, and PhytoSqualane. The new formulations are designed to outperform the brand's current regimens, providing visible results with each use.

The new Kenra Care line consists of five color-safe and vegan variations for bespoke treatment:

Moisture: Boosts hydration and doubles the shine with Cactus Flower

Volume: Provides 45%* increased volume and fullness with Bamboo extract

Violet: Instantly eliminates brassy tones while replenishing moisture with Lavender extract

Color Protecting: Preserves color and vibrancy up to 40 washes** with Moringa Leaf extract

Clarify: Gently cleanses to help remove damaging impurities*** like mineral deposits, metal ions, hard hold stylers, and silicones with Willow Bark extract

*vs. fine, untreated hair, when using Kenra Volume Shampoo & Conditioner

**when using Kenra Color Protecting Shampoo & Conditioner

***laboratory tested using pollution particles

With the brand's professional background, ensuring the reformulation had stylist approval was paramount for Kenra. Celebrity Hairstylist and Brand Ambassador, David Lopez, shared his perspective saying, "Hairstylists and consumers appreciate the ability to simplify their haircare decision-making. With this launch, Kenra has continued to reimagine high-quality, affordable, and effective products with a range of shampoos and conditioners that do what they promise. I especially love the Violet Toning Shampoo and Conditioner. My blondes are instantly brighter and their hair is left insanely soft and buttery."

In addition to the new formulation, the packaging has been updated to suit an on-the-go lifestyle with travel-ready caps that allow for optimized packing, shipping, and sustainability advantages. The ergonomic design is not only easier to hold, but its evolved aesthetic has been modernized with more color, to add life to your shower shelf.

"Kenra Professional's goal is to offer high-performing, trusted products that resonate. Prior to this launch, we reached out to nearly 7,000 stylists and beauty lovers about what is most meaningful in hair care – spanning nourishing benefits, intense shine, visible results and approachable solutions to achieve all your hair goals. Additionally, we diligently read our reviews to evolve our fragrances, packaging and ingredients in order to meet our customer needs," explained the brand's Vice President of Marketing, Alex Lester. "Kenra Professional is celebrated for leading in styling, and now we have a haircare line that offers the same unmatched performance you expect from us."

Kenra Professional's Care line is priced from $21 - $46 MSRP and starting April 2024 will be available at ULTA Beauty Stores, ULTA.com, Amazon, and top salons nationwide. For more information on the new formulations, please visit KenraProfessional.com.

About Kenra Professional®

A division of Henkel Corporation, Kenra Professional offers a complete range of high-performance treatment, styling and color products driven by the daily needs of stylists and the consumers they service. Rooted in a professional heritage, Kenra Professional is made up of three unique brands – Kenra, Kenra Platinum and Kenra Color; each specifically designed to address every client's need. With a passion for developing groundbreaking, technologically driven innovations, Kenra Professional strives to elevate the stylists' artistry and craft, delivering superior and reliable results. Kenra Professional is available at ULTA Beauty, Amazon and salons nationwide.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair Care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2021, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com , and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2021, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of about 2.7 billion euros. Henkel employs about 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com .

