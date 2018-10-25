KenSci and T3K Health announces strategic partnership to deliver AI based predictions directly within EHRs

SEATTLE and LAKEVILLE, Minn., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KenSci, an AI led risk prediction platform for healthcare and T3K Health, a healthcare consulting firm focused on implementation, optimization and integration of EHR systems, have announced a strategic partnership focused on helping care givers leverage AI and Machine Learning within their existing EHR systems and workflows.

While Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning led innovation in healthcare has made rapid strides, front line care givers and Chief Medical Officers continue to struggle with operationalizing advanced analytics within existing systems and workflows. The partnership aims to make it easier to connect advanced innovation to systems that the care givers are already using, thereby reducing disruption and administrative loads on doctors and nurses.

"We are tremendously excited about the opportunity to operationalize AI in the clinical and operational context for care givers without changing existing workflows," said Sunny Neogi, KenSci's Chief Growth Officer. "For AI to succeed, we need to reduce the additional software UX burden on doctors and nurses. Our vision is to be a true System of Insight for Healthcare, working with existing data and systems of engagement, adding tremendous value through AI without causing disruption."

"We have seen consistent feedback from EHR users regarding their need to reduce additional workflows and disruption. By bringing AI enabled predictive analytics within the context of EHR workflows, we are bringing together the best of both worlds – disruptive innovation and streamlined processes," said Brad Beauvais, Partner at T3K Health.

KenSci and T3K is deploying multiple solutions across Acute Care Management and AI led Hospital Command Center that work within EPIC and Cerner for large health systems across US. The team will be partnering closely with CMOs and CIOs at health systems who have deployed enterprise wide EHR systems to unlock more value using AI within the context of their existing EHRs.

About KenSci:

KenSci's machine learning powered risk prediction platform helps healthcare providers and payers intervene early by identifying clinical, financial and operational risk to save costs and lives. KenSci's platform is engineered to ingest, transform and integrate healthcare data across clinical, claims, and patient generated sources. A library of pre-built models and modular solutions allows KenSci's machine learning platform to integrate into existing workflows. With Explainable AI models for healthcare, KenSci is making risk based prediction more efficient and accountable.

KenSci was incubated at University of Washington's Center for Data Science at UW Tacoma and designed on the cloud with help from Microsoft's Azure4Research grant program. KenSci is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Singapore and Hyderabad. For more information, visit www.kensci.com

About T3K Health

T3K Health is an outcomes driven healthcare consulting firm, focused on EHR program management, expert implementation and integration of Epic, and optimization and operationalization of clinical and revenue cycle workflows. T3K works with some of the largest health systems across US and has a rich history of successfully rolling out Epic enterprise-wide for organizations like St. Luke's, HonorHealth, Sutter Health, Mayo Clinic, MultiCare Health System, and Scripps Health.. T3K's offerings include EPI implementation programs, system integration, upgrades and process improvement and is backed by some of the most experienced Epic implementation consultants. T3K is headquartered in Lakeville, MN. For more information, visit www.t3khealth.com

