KenSci attains highest score among Healthcare AI vendors in new KLAS report

SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'The Decision Insights Report' published in October by KLAS Research reveals KenSci received an overall score of 90.7*, the highest among all healthcare AI providers evaluated in the report, as measured by the clients themselves. The report which examined key customer experience pillars saw KenSci emerge with the overall highest score in areas such as "Loyalty" and "Product".

The Decision Insights Report by KLAS examines the recent AI purchase decisions of 47 organizations to determine which vendors are being considered and chosen, which are being replaced, and why provider and payer organizations choose the AI solutions they do.

"The past year has provided a clear roadmap on where healthcare is moving as an industry and the role AI plays as an enabler of better care," commented Samir Manjure, co-founder & CEO, KenSci. "It has been our focus to supplement the increasing efforts of our customers with an AI-based platform which enables faster and better decision making. This report is a testament to our success, and we are immensely proud to be rated highly by our customer partners."

The customers interviewed by KLAS cited KenSci's AI expertise, partnership, healthcare- specific models and the flexibility to build their own models as rationale for these high marks. Current clients of KenSci expressed being very satisfied and excited to implement new dashboard functionality and expanding adoption within their organizations. 100% of the customers interviewed, stated they would buy from KenSci again.

Last month, KenSci announced the launch of their AI Platform for Digital Health designed to assist healthcare organizations and accelerate their journey from business intelligence (BI) to AI to return on investment (ROI).

The Decision Insights Report by KLAS can be downloaded here: https://klasresearch.com/report/healthcare-ai-2020/1443

* Score based on limited data.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit https://klasresearch.com/

About KenSci

KenSci's AI Platform for Digital Health enables healthcare organizations bring analytics and artificial intelligence at the core of their operational, clinical and care workflows, improving care experience and health outcomes. KenSci accelerates business transformation for health providers, payors, medical device and other healthcare organizations, delivering mission critical insights in real-time to improve care quality while reducing healthcare costs. With KenSci's AI Platform that integrates latest descriptive and predictive analytics technology, health organizations can rapidly develop, deploy and manage analytics and AI use-cases to modernize their workflows and power a digital, data-driven, value-based healthcare system. By making AI use in health systems more explainable, interpretable and assistive, KenSci is helping healthcare become more efficient and accountable. Visit www.kensci.com

