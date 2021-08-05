Kenshō Health Raises $3.5M Seed Round to Build The Future of Holistic Medicine

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenshō Health , the first care navigation and provider discovery platform for holistic medicine, has raised a $3.5 million Seed investment led by KB Partners, with participation from Company Ventures and Gaingels. All of Kenshō's Pre-Seed investors – Crosscut, Female Founders Fund, Alumni Ventures Group, and Evolve Foundation – reinvested. Livongo (Teladoc: $18.5B) co-founder, Alex Bitoun, also took a large stake in the round. This brings Kenshō's funding total to nearly $5.5 million.

Krista Berlincourt – CEO & Co-Founder formerly on the founding teams at Simple (BBVA: $114M), Vault (OAKS), and Sila – and Danny Steiner – serial entrepreneur and former management consultant for JP Morgan (JPM), Condé Nast, Hulu, – launched Kenshō Health just a year ago with a clear mission to remedy healthcare to be more holistic and accessible. With the support of an all-star team, they have curated over 2,000 of the country's top holistic providers into one platform, making it the largest holistic care navigation and matching platform in the country.

"Healthcare is a maze and one that only 12% of people feel equipped to navigate. COVID-19 has proved that this isn't just a problem, it's a crisis, and one that demands a thoughtful solution," said Krista Berlincourt, Kenshō Health Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder. "It's safe to say that holistic medicine is moving mainstream but much like conventional healthcare, the navigation experience leaves much to be desired. That's why we created Kenshō."

Today, Kenshō Health makes it possible for patients to find providers across:

Acupuncture, Ayurvedic MD, Chiropractic, Functional Medicine, Integrative OBGYN, Naturopathic Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine Mental Health: Coaching, Counseling, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Hypnotherapy, Psychotherapy, Psychological Services

Kenshō is using this latest infusion of capital to build out its team, drive patient demand, and capture provider supply, serviced by its latest product: Care Matching , the company's first formal step into the care navigation space.

Care Matching leverages Kenshō's proprietary provider discovery platform to offer personalized provider recommendations based on symptoms, goals, and preferences, more quickly connecting patients to the right holistic care.

"Everything we do at Kenshō is with the aim to make healthcare more human," said Berlincourt. "We believe that means bringing science-backed, evidence-based care to holistic medicine, which is proven to decrease payor costs by 10% while improving patient outcomes. To put it simply, holistic medicine is our best bet in making America healthy again."

Kenshō will launch full-feature telehealth later this year as it looks to innovate both the patient and provider journey, from health education, to provider discovery, initial consultation, patient advocacy, booking, billing, and provider follow-ups.

"The opportunity to expand healthcare with an integrated platform that compliments conventional care is massive," said Steve Ahern, Partner, KB Partners. "There's insurance coverage for Mental Health, Chiropractic, and Acupuncture nationwide and over a quarter of U.S. states currently cover Naturopathic Doctors. Kenshō is the answer to simplifying navigation amidst this industry growth."

Kenshō's provider platform now includes Group Practice profiles to support healthcare networks and practices with multiple providers who care under the same umbrella. It's launch partners include Paloma Health, Adventure Recovery, and Complete Wellness NYC.

"In many ways, the United States is playing catch up with Europe where holistic medicine accounts for 60% of spend and is easily accessed through an integrated holistic and conventional care network," said Danny Steiner, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer.

"Kenshō has a unique footing to build the future of holistic medicine" said Alex Bitoun, Co-Founder, Livongo. "I'm proud to be a part of this company and am confident this team is going to reinvent healthcare."

