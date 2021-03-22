Kenshoo Announces Massive Expansion in Retail Media, Launching Coverage of Seven Additional Key Retailers for Brands and Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenshoo , a global leader in marketing technology, today announces a significant expansion of its retail media reach, providing access to seven new national retailers including Shipt, Macy's, Ulta, Meijer, CVS, Staples, and FreshDirect with more to follow later this year. This is a first-to-market expansion that allows brands and agencies to take advantage of the growing ecommerce opportunity with access to insights, advertising, and cross-channel measurement on prime retailer inventory — all within a single platform.

In the fragmented and competitive ecommerce ecosystem, Kenshoo is a market leader that empowers brands with exceptional performance and a unified, cross-retailer platform. Through this expanded API integration -- which already supports Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Instacart -- Kenshoo customers gain the ability to rapidly test and learn the impact of each channel to bottom line sales and achieve rapid program scale and success from a holistic, connected commerce approach across all shoppable media including paid search, social, and retail to drive growth.

"At Kenshoo, we are laser-focused on helping our clients maximize the tidal wave of ecommerce acceleration," said Kenshoo GM of Ecommerce Nich Weinheimer. "With this expansion, we are making it even easier and more efficient for brand and agency clients to manage complex cross-retailer advertising campaigns in a single platform. Beyond the breadth of retailers available through this integration, we are also offering a previously unmatched depth of data to help companies stay front-of-mind for consumers."

As the pandemic has shifted consumer behavior in favor of digital storefronts, retail media has emerged as an essential tool for brands to reach customers online - growing 32% in 2020. With a wealth of options for online shopping, it is increasingly challenging for brands to reach their target consumers. This launch will help brands—including L'oreal, LG, and Reckitt Benckiser (RB)—engage customers across multiple shoppable media touchpoints to be successful and grow revenues in the highly competitive digital retail sphere.

For more information, visit https://kenshoo.com/kenshoo-e-commerce/

About Kenshoo

Kenshoo is the leading marketing activation and intelligence platform for brands looking to drive growth by engaging customers across digital touchpoints. Kenshoo offers the only marketing solution that combines augmented analytics for actionable consumer and market insights with campaign orchestration and marketing measurement for success on Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Walmart, Apple Search Ads, Pinterest, Snapchat, Instagram, Verizon Media, Instacart , Yandex, Yahoo Japan, and Baidu. Kenshoo's machine learning algorithms leverage market signals and internal data, enabling brands and agencies to predict trends and keep pace with customers. Kenshoo has seven international locations and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, and Bain Capital Ventures. Please visit Kenshoo.com for more information.

