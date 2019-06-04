Kensington Analytics Announces New Kensington Managed Income Fund

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Analytics LLC is pleased to announce the introduction of the Kensington Managed Income Fund (the "Fund"), a 1940 Act mutual fund that offers a non-traditional, tactical approach to managing risk in higher-yielding fixed income securities. The Fund's portfolio manager, Bruce DeLaurentis has employed a similar strategy in the separately managed account (SMA) format since 1992.

The investment approach relies on a proprietary model-based framework designed to detect and act on market trends. Investors in the fund can potentially benefit from participation in rising markets, while potentially avoiding the price volatility and principal impairment that occur when market conditions turn adverse. The fund's overall goal is to generate steady, above-average returns over a full market cycle.

The Fund seeks to alternate between high-yield fixed income securities in favorable market conditions and a combination of money market, short-term income and Treasury securities of varying maturities in unfavorable markets.

"We are extremely pleased to offer our investment approach in the Kensington Managed Income Fund," said Bruce DeLaurentis, founder of Kensington and portfolio manager for the Fund. "With interest rates near historic lows, we believe the Fund can potentially assist income-oriented investors by providing access to high yielding securities in times of market stability while aiming to protect capital during times of market distress or volatility."

The mutual fund's structure provides the following benefits:

Generally broad diversification with low initial investments

Access to top professional investment management expertise

Cost-efficiency (due to scale)

Daily liquidity and trading execution

The Kensington Managed Income Fund is available through several custodial platforms. Please see the prospectus for details relating to the expenses of each class.



Mutual Fund Symbols:

Class A Shares: KAMAX

Class I Shares: KAMIX

Advisors Preferred, LLC dba as Kensington Analytics LLC serves as investment advisor to the Kensington Managed Income Fund, distributed by Ceros Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are commonly held affiliates. Bruce DeLaurentis is portfolio manager of the Kensington Managed Income Fund and an investment adviser representative with Advisors Preferred, LLC and its affiliated registered investment adviser, AtCap Partners, LLC.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Kensington Managed Income Fund before investing. This information can be found in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus which should be read carefully. To obtain a copy of the prospectus and summary prospectus, please call 877.891.1222 or access on our website at KensingtonAnalytics.com.

There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss.

Investing in a mutual fund involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the Kensington Managed Income Fund are detailed in the prospectus and include bond risk, emerging market risk, junk bond risk, limited history of operations risk, management risk, market risk, mutual fund risk, non-diversification risk and turnover risk. For details regarding each risk, please see the Fund's prospectus.

