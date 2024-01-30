Kensington Asset Management Announces the Promotion of Reid McDermott to Director of Capital Markets

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Investment Distributors, LLC, the sales & marketing arm of Kensington Asset Management ("Kensington") is pleased to announce the promotion of Reid McDermott to Director of Capital Markets.

Since joining Kensington in 2021 as Vice President of Capital Markets, McDermott has played an instrumental role in the growth trajectory of the organization, supporting and helping to grow the New York Metro / Florida territory, one of the firm's top territories, from the internal sales desk. In his new role, McDermott will be responsible for managing and growing the Pacific Northwest territory, comprised of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Alaska, continuing to build upon his expertise in developing and growing relationships with investment professionals.

"This promotion is a testament to Reid's exceptional growth and commitment to excellence within our firm. This not only recognizes Reid's individual accomplishments but also reflects our firm's commitment to fostering professional development from within," said Mano Fanopoulos, Managing Partner of Kensington.

McDermott holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from Iowa State University, a Masters in Sports and Fitness Administration/Management from Missouri Western State University, and holds the Series 7, and 63 licenses.

Reflecting on this significant career milestone, McDermott shared, "I am honored and humbled by the trust and confidence that Kensington has placed in me. We have built a strong reputation and a loyal client base across our markets, and I am eager to take on the responsibility of leading Kensington in the Pacific Northwest to foster and strengthen both existing and prospective relationships."

About Kensington Asset Management

Kensington specializes in data-driven, quantitative investment solutions spanning across the global investment landscape. Founded by Bruce P DeLaurentis, a quantitative pioneer with over 40 years of trading experience, Kensington focuses on providing investors with confidence through quantitative analytics, by attempting to participate in rising markets, while taking steps to help avoid exposure during times of market decline or volatility.

News Releases in Similar Topics

