Kensington Asset Management Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Steven Chang as Chief Compliance Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Asset Management ("Kensington"), proudly welcomes Steven Chang as its new Chief Compliance Officer. Chang, who was most recently the Chief Compliance Officer at Steward Partners Investment Solutions, the broker-dealer at Steward Partners Global Advisory (a $32B independent financial services firm offering wealth management solutions for families, businesses and multigenerational investors), will serve as in-house compliance, overseeing Kensington's compliance and regulatory obligations, ensuring day-to-day adherence to rigorous industry standards and leading Kensington's commitment to a robust compliance program.

"Today we took important steps to support a strong corporate governance program. Steven's background and leadership are the catalysts to strengthen our current and future growth through regulatory compliance," said Kensington's Managing Partner, Mark Engelbrecht.

Chang brings a distinguished career spanning over 18 years in compliance leadership within the asset management and wealth management industries to Kensington.

Prior to Chang's time with Steward Partners, Chang held key compliance positions in both private and public sectors, such as Umpqua Bank, the Oregon State Treasury, Mass Mutual and other investment firms, emphasizing a steadfast commitment to regulatory standards and best practices.

Chang holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Oregon State University and is a Registered Principal for General Securities, Municipal Securities, and Investment Banking.

When asked about his move to Kensington, Chang said, "I admire the value Kensington puts on relationships, with their advisors, partners, and investors. Their commitment to a culture of compliance and risk management perfectly aligns with those values centered around trust, faith and doing what is right, the right way. I am truly honored to be part of this great team."

About Kensington Asset Management

Kensington specializes in data-driven, quantitative investment solutions spanning across the global investment landscape. Founded by Bruce P DeLaurentis, a quantitative pioneer with over 40 years of trading experience, Kensington focuses on providing investors with confidence through quantitative analytics, by attempting to participate in rising markets, while taking steps to help avoid exposure during times of market decline or volatility.

SOURCE Kensington Asset Management, LLC