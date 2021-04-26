Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II Announces Appointment of Nicole Nason to Board of Directors

Ms. Nason is currently the Chief Safety Officer and Head of External Affairs at Cavnue, a company that combines technology and road infrastructure to unlock the full potential of connected and autonomous vehicles. Ms. Nason is the former Administrator of the U.S. Federal Highway Administration ("FHWA") and a leading advocate for critical advances in autonomous vehicles and safety. Before serving at FHWA, Ms. Nason was the Assistant Secretary at the State Department's Bureau of Administration, responsible for managing the global supply, shipping, logistics, and transportation services to more than 260 overseas locations. Ms. Nason was also the Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Assistant Secretary for Governmental Affairs at U.S. Department of Transportation. She also served at the U.S. Customs Service, and as Counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary. Nicole earned a J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law and a B.A. in Political Science from American University.

"Nicole's deep experience at the highest levels of the U.S. government focused on automotive transportation, safety and emerging technology will provide Kensington with unique insights into the mega-trends that we are pursuing in the automotive industry today," said Justin Mirro, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "We are excited to have Nicole as part of our team and believe she will add tremendous value to our ultimate business combination partner."

Mr. Nason joins the Company's current board of independent directors including Tom LaSorda, Anders Pettersson, Mitch Quain, Don Runkle and Matt Simoncini.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II

The Company is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a business in the automotive-related sector.

For more information, please contact:

Dan Huber

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(703) 674-6514

