Kensington Vanguard National Land Services Hires Heather M. Niedens as National Commercial Escrow Officer for Lone Star Division

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, is pleased to announce the hiring of Heather M. Niedens, a highly regarded national commercial escrow officer with 25 years of industry experience.

"Heather brings years of success and experience to our already strong commercial presence in the Texas market. We are thrilled to have her join the KV team," said Jennifer Maxwell, Co-Branch Manager at Kensington Vanguard.

"Kensington has a myriad of strengths that will benefit my clients both locally here in Dallas as well as nationally," said Heather.

Originally from Wichita, Kansas, Heather began her title insurance career in 1995 focused on servicing residential transactions. In 2000, she relocated to Dallas and began focusing on servicing transactions in the commercial space. Over her career, Heather has closed transactions across a variety of asset classes including multifamily, hospitality, retail, office and industrial, while specializing in multi-site national portfolios.

"We are very excited to have Heather join our Lone Star team. Heather's experience, drive and focus on client service fit perfectly with KV's culture," said Zach Sams, EVP of Kensington Vanguard's Lone Star Division.

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

• Commercial Division is a market leader in handling the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of property owners, developers, REITs, private equity funds, law firms, family offices and institutional lenders.

• Residential Division provides title and settlement services for residential purchases and refinances driven by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.

• 1031 Exchange Services Division, operating under the brand Legal 1031 Exchange, employs seasoned experts, attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists. This subsidiary provides clients and their advisors with unparalleled IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services, enabling them to preserve wealth and achieve their business goals through the deferral of the capital gains tax they would recognize upon the sale of their investment property.

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, headquartered in New York City, has offices in Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, Virginia and Texas. It is one of the largest full-service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the U.S. Founded in 2002, Kensington Vanguard provides commercial and residential title insurance, settlement, escrow and 1031 exchange services. After a strategic investment by $30Bn private equity firm Stone Point Capital in 2016, Kensington Vanguard has continued to be a consolidator driven by industry leadership and financial strength. To learn more about Kensington Vanguard, please visit www.kvnational.com.

