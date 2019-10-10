Kensington Vanguard National Land Services Hires Renowned Counsel and Industry Veteran Donald Ende

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Vanguard National Land Services ("KV"), one of the largest independent full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, is pleased to announce the hiring of renowned industry veteran Donald C. Ende as Senior Underwriting Counsel and Executive Vice President of the Commercial Division where he will underwrite large and complex transactions for KV's prestigious client base.

Ende joins KV from Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Company where for the past 30 years he managed the company's Commercial Services operations.

"Don brings his vast industry knowledge, expertise and proven leadership skills to KV which will further elevate our already best-in-class underwriting team led by Kris Bellouny," said Jarett Fein, Co-Chief Executive of KV, which is headquartered in New York City. "Don has had an impressive and notable career in the title insurance industry. We're thrilled to have him join our team and know he'll be an integral part of KV's continued growth and success."

Prior to Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Company, Ende worked for Ticor Title Guarantee Company where he started his career as an underwriting attorney and was named branch manager within a year of his arrival.

As a recognized leader in the industry, Ende helped build and manage the Ticor and Commonwealth offices and was the lead underwriter on some of their highest profile transactions including the $7 billion sale of eight midtown office buildings in conjunction with the Equity Office REIT reorganization and the $1.65 billion sale of numerous Con Edison assets.

"I moved to KV at this point in my career because I was looking for an environment with a collaborative culture and an institutional grade platform where I can add real value to the team," stated Ende. "I had a number of opportunities, but it was clear from the start that this was the right place for me as KV is the most exciting, professional and fastest growing national title company in the industry today."

"Don will be an asset to our organization and an extremely valuable underwriting resource," added Fein. "We're looking forward to all he has to offer."

Born and raised in Queens, N.Y. Ende received his undergraduate and J.D. degrees from Queens College and the New York University School of Law, respectively. He lives in Stamford, CT with his wife and daughter. He is an avid and seasoned amateur race car driver and can be found trying to push past 175 mph on the back straight of the Monticello Motor Club in Sullivan County, N.Y.

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services operates three divisions:

Commercial Division is a market leader in handling the largest and most complex commercial real estate transactions in the marketplace, servicing a prominent and diversified clientele consisting of property owners, developers, REITs, private equity funds, law firms, family offices and institutional lenders.





Residential Division provides title and settlement services for residential purchases and refinances driven by realtors, attorneys and both regional and national mortgage originators. Approved as preferred vendor for leading financial institutions, this division's technology and operating model drive the highest quality execution and service.





1031 Exchange Services Division's seasoned experts and Certified Exchange Specialists provide clients and their advisors with unparalleled IRC §1031 qualified intermediary services, enabling them to preserve wealth and achieve their business goals through the deferral of the capital gains tax they would recognize upon the sale of their business or investment property.

Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, headquartered in New York City with offices in Florida, New Jersey, Virginia and Texas, is one of the largest full‐service national title insurance and settlement agencies in the United States. Resulting from a 2008 merger between Kensington National Land Services, LLC and Vanguard Title Agency, Inc. (both founded in 2002), Kensington Vanguard provides commercial and residential title insurance, settlement, escrow and 1031 exchange services. Operating in all 50 states, the Company serves as agent to the nation's largest and most prestigious title insurance underwriters. For more information, visit www.kvnational.com.

