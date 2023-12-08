KENT® Acquires Frosty Boy Global, Expands Worldwide

MUSCATINE, Iowa, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KENT® Corporation, a family-owned, award-winning manufacturer and worldwide marketer of food, beverage and agriculture products based in Muscatine, Iowa, USA, today announced, by way of its subsidiary KENT Precision Foods Group, the acquisition of Frosty Boy Global. Frosty Boy makes desserts, beverages and savory ingredients; as well as powder-based wellness products. Frosty Boy is based in Yatala, Gold Coast, Australia.

KENT Precision Foods Group is a dry and liquid-blending packaging food company specializing in rigid and flexible packaging while providing high-quality branded and custom products for customers in the food service (domestic and international) industrial and consumer products businesses. Consumer brands include Foothill Farms®, Frostline®, Mrs. Wages®, Orrington Farms®, Southern Gourmet®, Thick- It®, Sqwincher®, PKLfreeze®, Milani® and other licensed products.

"We are excited for KENT Precision Foods Group and Frosty Boy to join forces and expand what we each do best while leveraging our synergies," said Mike Eversmeyer, President of KENT Precision Foods Group. "Together, our brands and products help people create meaningful experiences and long- lasting memories."

Frosty Boy vastly expands the global footprint of KENT, allowing the family business to better serve its customers, worldwide. Frosty Boy manufactures product in India and Australia; and has sales offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Philippines, Australia, Turkey, Brazil, Dubai and Thailand.

About KENT Corporation
With origins in the livestock feed business, today KENT Corporation is a diversified, family-owned company headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa (USA) with operating subsidiaries involved in corn wet milling, the production of animal feeds, and the manufacture of food, beverage, and pet products. KENT is led by third generation family member, Gage A. Kent. KENT serves customers across the world and employs approximately two thousand people in 40 locations across 20 states and seven countries.

