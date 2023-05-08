KENT Corporation Selected as a 2023 Best Managed Company Gold Standard Honoree

MUSCATINE, Iowa, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KENT Corporation is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2023 US Best Managed Company for the fourth consecutive year. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials. This year's designees continued to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The award was first announced at KENT's internal 2023 Service Award banquet, at which 204 employees were honored for 5, 10, 15, up to 45-years for their contributions to the nearly 100-year-old family business. KENT is the only Iowa-based company on the awardee list and is among the first cohort of gold standard honorees who have achieved U.S. Best Managed Company designation for four consecutive years.

"We are thrilled to be named a 2023 US Best Managed Company Gold Standard honoree," said Gage Kent, KENT Corporation Chairman and CEO. "Since the very first year of being recognized, we have always appreciated the award's focus on every member of our company coming together to do great things. We at KENT thank all our customers, suppliers and employees for their part in this marvelous designation."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of independent judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 40 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices – strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About KENT Corporation

With origins in the livestock feed business, today KENT Corporation is a diversified, family-owned company headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa (USA) with operating subsidiaries involved in corn wet milling, the production of animal feeds, and the manufacture of food, beverage, and pet products. KENT is led by third generation family member, Gage A. Kent. KENT serves customers across the world and employs approximately two thousand people in 40 locations across 20 states and seven countries.

