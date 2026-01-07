Kent Displays Unveils Three Consumer Product Innovations at 2026 CES® Show

The introductions of the Cloud Canvas™ Digital Art Frame, Noteorius™ Smart Notebook, and GhostVue™ License Plate Frame demonstrate how the technology supports print-like visuals, minimal power consumption, and form factors not possible with conventional solutions —spanning creativity, productivity, and privacy-focused use cases.

Cloud Canvas Digital Art Frame: Cordless Digital Art That Looks Like Print

The Cloud Canvas Digital Art Frame is a premium, cordless frame designed to display art and photography with the presence and permanence of printed artwork, while remaining instantly changeable.

The Cloud Canvas frame delivers high-contrast, gallery-quality visuals with a matte, glare-free finish and aesthetically pleasing transition between images. The product is extremely energy efficient, enabling a sleek, cord-free design with up to one year of battery life. Artwork remains visible at all times, making the Cloud Canvas frame well suited for homes, studios, hospitality, and commercial interiors seeking natural, screen-free environments.

Noteorius Smart Notebook: Paper-Like Writing Meets Digital Capture

The Noteorius Smart Notebook blends the feel of handwritten notes with the power of digital organization. The product provides a dark-mode, glare-free writing surface that is easy on the eyes and highly energy efficient.

Designed with students in mind, the Noteorius smart notebook prioritizes effective learning through focus and simplicity. As a dedicated writing device, it eliminates distractions—no apps, no emails, and no notifications—providing students with a clean, intuitive writing surface that keeps them present and engaged during class. After class, notes are easily organized and seamlessly shared through the free companion mobile app, which features cloud integration with popular platforms, combining distraction-free learning with modern digital convenience.

GhostVue License Plate Frame: On-Demand Visual Privacy While You Drive

The GhostVue frame is an optical film–based solution that allows a license plate to seamlessly transition between clear and opaque states, enabling on-demand visual privacy where permitted. Built on proprietary technology, GhostVue is a first-of-its-kind innovation that delivers exceptional optical clarity across all visible angles when in its clear state. This breakthrough product showcases the transformative potential of advanced technology for visibility control, privacy, and security-focused applications.

About Kent Displays, Inc.

Kent Displays Inc. is a global leader in optical film technologies, pioneering innovative, energy efficient product solutions that combine clarity, durability, and sustainability. With decades of expertise in advanced materials, the company is best known for its creation of the Boogie Board® line of reusable writing tablets, which have transformed how people write, learn, and communicate while reducing waste. Headquartered in Kent, Ohio, Kent Displays continues to drive innovation across education, consumer, and industrial markets through cutting-edge research, proprietary technologies, and a commitment to environmentally responsible design.

