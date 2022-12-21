Kent Douglas McIntire, DO, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

JOPLIN, Mo., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Douglas McIntire, DO, FAOCO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Surgeon for his outstanding career in Otolaryngology and in acknowledgment of his accomplishments with Freeman Ear, Nose, and Throat Center.

Kent Douglas McIntire, DO, FAOCO

A board-certified otolaryngologist and head and neck surgeon with three decades of experience in the medical field, Dr. Kent McIntire has served as a partner physician with Freeman Ear, Nose, and Throat Center for 22 years.



The otolaryngology and a facial plastic surgery practice, based in Joplin, MO, is one of the most highly regarded ear, nose, and throat clinics in the United States, providing state-of-the-art, and comprehensive treatment of head and neck disorders for all ages. Freeman Ear, Nose & Throat Center offers the latest state-of-the-art equipment and instrumentation. It also serves as a training ground for future ear, nose, and throat specialists associated with the Freeman Graduate Medical Education Program and the McIntire Medical Education Center.



Dr. McIntire holds particular expertise in facial trauma surgery, cancers of the head, neck, and face, skin cancer, and thyroid and salivary gland tumors in his practice. He also performs surgical procedures to treat sleep apnea, sinus disorders, and other general ENT surgeries. Alongside his clinical work, Dr. McIntire is also part of the Kansas City University of Health Sciences teaching faculty, where he trains and mentors medical residents.



In pursuit of his education, Dr. McIntire obtained a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Mid-American Nazarene University. He received his Doctor of Osteopathy from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, MO. Following medical school, he completed his residency in Otolaryngology with Freeman Health System. To further his training, Dr. McIntire completed a Fellowship in Head and Neck Surgery at Buffalo General Hospital. The doctor is board certified in otolaryngology, head and neck surgery, facial reconstruction, and plastic surgery through the American Osteopathic Boards of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery.



To remain fully abreast of the latest developments in his field, Dr. McIntire maintains an active affiliation with the American Osteopathic Association of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, Fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery.



Dr. McIntire has graciously volunteered his time and skills with medical mission trips to Papua, New Guinea, Peru, and Costa Rica outside of his medical practice. Among his noteworthy recognitions, Dr. McIntire received the Top Doctor Award by Missouri Life Magazine in 2021.



Dr. McIntire wishes to dedicate this honor to his father and partner in his practice, Larry McIntire, and his fellowship mentor, Gean Harr, MD.



For more information, visit www.freemanhealth.com.



Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who