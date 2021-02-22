Kent Holdcroft, Healthcare Growth Leader, Joins HealthMine as Executive Vice President

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthMine, the leading technology-enabled member engagement and rewards company, has appointed Kent Holdcroft as Executive Vice President of Growth to lead all business development initiatives. Holdcroft has over fifteen years of operational, consulting, and business development experience with healthcare technology vendors, where he has focused on bringing the voice of the customer into the solutions he represents.

"HealthMine delivers a best-in-class member experience and personalized member engagement and rewards through our technology-enabled solutions," said Bryce Williams, President and CEO of HealthMine. "Kent brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success in hyper-growth companies, aligning the needs of health plans and providers with the right technology solutions to drive improved health outcomes and member experience."

Most recently, Holdcroft was Executive Vice President, Enterprise Accounts and Strategic Partnerships, at AdhereHealth. Over eight years, Holdcroft installed the teams and processes leading to record revenue growth, client retention, and innovation in product strategy. He is also a frequent speaker at industry events, covering topics such as HEDIS® and quality initiatives, member engagement, member experience, and medication adherence.

Holdcroft adds, "In today's world of digital transformation and member-centricity, HealthMine is uniquely well-positioned to serve the needs of our current and future client partners, and more importantly, the needs of their members. I feel incredibly fortunate to join the HealthMine team and look forward to partnering as the digital front door for high-performing health plans."

Prior to AdhereHealth, Holdcroft had multiple successes with AIM Healthcare (now a part of Optum, a United Health Group, Inc. company), rising to National Director as it expanded into new markets, as well as supporting Optum's high growth initiatives in the payer space. In his free time, Holdcroft serves on the Board of Director at BrightStone, Inc. and the Tennessee Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, and enjoys spending time with his two boys exploring the world from their home base outside of Nashville, TN.

About HealthMine

HealthMine is the industry's leading quality improvement solution focused on empowering people to take the right actions to improve their health. We build personalized, ongoing member engagement strategies for health plans in all lines of business that drive health actions through customized incentives and rewards, enhance member experience, and improve clinical outcomes. HealthMine clients have transparency into real-time, actionable insights on the success of member engagement and satisfaction initiatives, as well as the ability to identify priority areas of opportunity to improve quality measures and Star Ratings. Connect with HealthMine on LinkedIn and learn more at www.HealthMine.com.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

