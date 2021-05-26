Kentik and New Relic Expand Partnership to Deliver Unified Application and Network Observability

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, the network observability company, today announced its expanded partnership with New Relic, the observability company. The initiative deepens New Relic's full-stack observability into the network layer, giving IT operations, SREs and development teams shared context to resolve issues quickly.

"When software fails, it happens in unexpected ways and at the worst time. Development teams can be quick to suspect a network failure, but they usually don't have the tools or context to diagnose if the network really is the problem," said Buddy Brewer, Group Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for New Relic. "With Kentik, we're closing the visibility gap by bringing network context directly into the New Relic One platform, giving teams a fast and easy way to determine whether the network is the root cause of an issue."

In December, Kentik and New Relic formed an initial partnership to provide joint-customers with a way to combine DevOps and NetOps observability using the Kentik Firehose, a service to export enriched traffic data from the Kentik Network Observability Cloud. With today's partnership expansion, New Relic users can add out-of-the-box network context via custom visualizations from Kentik to application and infrastructure data directly within New Relic One.

"The lack of integrated application and network observability continues to claim a high toll in latency and downtime. Even the companies with well-budgeted IT teams are exposed to user experience impact when they do not have a unified view of their environments," said Avi Freedman, Co-founder and CEO of Kentik. "Through our expanded partnership with New Relic, we're helping network and development teams quickly identify and troubleshoot application performance issues correlated with network traffic, performance and health data, and ultimately make services more reliable."

With the new integrations, customers will have access to modern cloud telemetry like VPC Flow Logs from Amazon, Microsoft, Google and IBM; internet and WAN measurements via synthetic network transactions; and traditional network element telemetry like SNMP, NetFlow, sFlow and IPFIX.

Brewer and Freedman will discuss the partnership today during a keynote at the New Relic FutureStack 2021 conference. Kentik Co-founder and Chief Scientist Ian Pye will also present a technical demo of the integrations during the event. Register to watch the presentations here .

For more information on the partnership and to sign up for the early-access program, visit kentik.com/newrelic .

About Kentik

Kentik is the network observability company. Our platform is a must-have for the network front line, whether digital business, corporate IT or service provider. Network professionals turn to the Kentik Network Observability Cloud to plan, run and fix any network, relying on our infinite granularity, AI-driven insights and insanely fast search. Kentik makes sense of network, cloud, host and container flow, internet routing, performance tests and network metrics. We show networking pros what they need to know about their network performance, health and security to make their business-critical services shine. Networks power the world's most valuable companies, and those companies trust Kentik for network observability. Market leaders like IBM, Box and Zoom rely on Kentik for network observability. Visit us at kentik.com and follow us at @kentikinc .

About New Relic

The world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze, and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help organizations create more perfect software. Learn why developers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com . Social Media Links: Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn

