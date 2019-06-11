Kentik and PacketFabric Collaborate on Secure, Reliable Network Visibility

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, the provider of network analytics for the cloud-native world, today announced a partnership with PacketFabric, the leading Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform. PacketFabric's enterprise and service provider customers can now take advantage of Software Driven Networking (SDN) to enable quick and easy Virtual Connection (VC) for more secure, reliable data forwarding to Kentik's powerful network traffic and performance analytics.

For organizations operating within strict data regulations, as well as those who place a high value on data security, exporting any form of data to an external platform requires dedicated, private access. Kentik's partnership with PacketFabric is a way to address that data challenge for organizations aiming to achieve real-time network visibility for network performance and, ultimately, to maintain optimal customer experience. Through the joint effort, enterprises and service providers can remotely interconnect with Kentik using a virtual PNI via PacketFabric's network services. All that is needed is a connection to a local PacketFabric Point of Presence (PoP), and PacketFabric currently offers network services from over 150 PoP locations in the United States and Europe.

"Our partnership with Kentik is a testament to our shared goal of providing highly scalable networking solutions for enterprises and service providers globally," said Chad Milam, President and Chief Operating Officer at PacketFabric. "Along with Kentik, we anticipate that our collaboration will unlock the reliability and security our customers need in order to address critical network visibility challenges."

"For enterprises and service providers that seek a PNI to Kentik but don't have network facilities physically located with one of Kentik's SaaS locations, private network interconnect is an excellent alternative, and PacketFabric is one of the most convenient and cost-effective software-defined interconnection options on the market," said Avi Freedman, CEO at Kentik. "With a focus on providing high scalability for its customers, PacketFabric is an ideal partner for us. Together, we're enabling a direct, reliable, and secure way for more organizations across the globe to send data to Kentik's platform and gain powerful network visibility and actionable insights."

PacketFabric virtual peering is generally available for Kentik customers using Kentik's U.S. SaaS platform. For technical detail on the partnership between Kentik and PacketFabric, download the solution brief or reach out to us directly .

ABOUT KENTIK

Easily the world's most powerful network insight and analytics for the cloud-native world, Kentik® uses real-time traffic analysis, uniquely enriched with application, routing, and internet context to power the network operations of leading enterprises, cloud, and communication service providers (CSPs). Kentik's SaaS platform is built on a patented big data engine to deliver modern network analytics that is both powerful and easy to use. Kentik is based in San Francisco — learn more at www.kentik.com .

ABOUT PACKETFABRIC

PacketFabric redefines how companies procure, consume, and manage their network connectivity services. Leveraging an innovative, entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. PacketFabric facilitates private network connectivity between more than 150 premier colocation facilities across 19 markets in the United States and Europe, and enables simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal. For more information, visit www.packetfabric.com or connect with PacketFabric on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

