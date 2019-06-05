Kentik Enables Connectivity for Easy, Secure Access to Total Network Visibility via Megaport

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, the provider of network analytics for the cloud-native world, today announced the availability of secure, on-demand access to Kentik services via Megaport, a leading global Network as a Service (NaaS) provider servicing more than 1,350 customers in over 465 data centers worldwide. Enterprises and service providers now have easy-to-provision and secure connectivity from Megaport to deliver network data directly to Kentik's SaaS platform for immediate insights on network performance, security, and business value.

"With hybrid and multi-cloud growth and the continued move towards the edge, organizations are looking for simple, secure solutions that reduce network complexities and ensure always-on business," said Eric Troyer, Chief Marketing Officer for Megaport. "Megaport aligns with Kentik in solving key networking challenges. Customers can consume connectivity on-demand and align data networking to their business needs - all while ensuring traffic is protected on a private network. We are delighted to work with Kentik in supporting mission-critical applications."

Previously, organizations seeking the privacy and security of a Private Network Interface (PNI) to send their data to Kentik's cloud-based analytics platform would have to procure and manually establish connectivity to Kentik's SaaS service locations, and manage interconnection into the Kentik cluster. This is time-consuming, complex and can lead to long deployment times which delays availability of critical business functions. With Megaport, organizations can now remotely peer with Kentik, getting an effective virtual PNI via Megaport's Virtual Cross Connect (VXC) service. Setup is easy and managed through Megaport's web-based portal. Once connected to Megaport's Software Defined Network (SDN), customers can provision capacity in near-real time and consume services in an elastic manner. Connections to Kentik are currently available via the Megaport Marketplace . Megaport VXC is available for Kentik's shared SaaS service centers in the U.S. now and in Europe by mid-2019.

"As Kentik continues to expand globally, we've had organizations running some of today's biggest networks ask for a PNI to send network data directly to Kentik's platform, without going over the internet," said Jim Frey, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Kentik. "Megaport was an obvious partner for us in this effort. With Megaport's simple and secure connectivity, delivered across a large and growing global presence, together we're enabling more organizations to gain access to fast and complete network visibility."

For more information on leveraging Megaport for direct connectivity into Kentik's platform, download the solution brief. To see Kentik's modern network analytics in action, request a demo .

ABOUT KENTIK

Easily the world's most powerful network insight and analytics for the cloud-native world, Kentik® uses real-time traffic analysis, uniquely enriched with application, routing, and internet context to power the network operations of leading enterprises and cloud and communication service providers (CSPs). Kentik's SaaS platform is built on a patented big data engine to deliver modern network analytics that is both powerful and easy to use. Kentik is based in San Francisco - learn more at www.kentik.com .

ABOUT MEGAPORT

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. Megaport connects over 1,350 customers in more than 465 enabled data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, Microsoft Azure Express Route Partner, Nutanix Direct Connect Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, and Salesforce Express Connect Partner.

