Kentik Expands GTM Leadership Team to Drive Greater Revenue Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, the network observability company, today announced a series of strategic go-to-market leadership appointments to support its continued market expansion and revenue growth. Kentik Co-founder Justin Biegel is promoted to chief operating officer (COO) and is now a member of the company's board of directors. Mike Mooney joins Kentik as the company's first chief revenue officer (CRO), and Renee Jones is hired to the new role of vice president of revenue marketing.

"It's an incredibly exciting time here at Kentik. We have tripled our year-over-year new product revenue growth, have plans to more than double our employee headcount, and are investing in new partnerships and technology integrations that will inject network observability into more organizations globally," said Avi Freedman, co-founder and CEO of Kentik. "With Justin's continued partnership and with the additions of Mike and Renee to our revenue and marketing leadership teams, we'll be able to put an even greater focus on revenue growth through new customer acquisition and retention as we continue to scale our business."

In his role as COO, Justin Biegel, who previously served as vice president of global sales, will oversee Kentik's people, finance, legal, security, marketing and cross-functional business operations.

As CRO, Mike Mooney will focus on growing Kentik's customer base and partner ecosystem to continue market momentum and drive customer satisfaction and retention. As a results-oriented, go-to-market executive, he brings to Kentik a unique combination of leading and attracting worldwide teams to scale enterprise and high velocity customer buying motions. Before Kentik, Mooney built global revenue teams at HP Autonomy, Imperva and Outreach, and he has over 20 years of experience scaling revenue organizations and building relationships within and across teams.

Renee Jones brings over 20 years of experience in the enterprise B2B marketing space. Leading strategy, planning and operations for global revenue marketing at Kentik, her expertise includes success as an integrated marketing consultant and in-house executive. Her integrated initiatives have driven up to 600% of demand growth year-over-year and fed an average of 90% of the sales pipeline. Prior to Kentik, Jones founded and ran her own marketing consulting firm. She also serves as a board member for BlackFemaleProject and the Social Unity Project.

As the company continues to grow its global footprint, Kentik is hiring for open positions across its engineering, marketing, product management and sales teams in the U.S., APAC and EMEA.

