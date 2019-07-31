Kentik Expands Leadership Team, Appoints CFO and VP of Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, provider of the only AIOps platform specifically for network professionals, today announced the appointment of Alfred Yu as chief financial officer and Andy Singer as vice president of marketing. Yu and Singer join Kentik on the heels of a significant product expansion , which brings the company's network visibility, proactive insights and automated actions to more enterprises and service providers globally.

"We're in a unique position at Kentik. In the five short years since our launch, we've grown to now provide revolutionary analytics to network teams within some of the world's largest organizations," said Avi Freedman, co-founder and CEO of Kentik. "We're now focusing in on our belief that the future of networking is insights and automation to empower teams to manage today's dynamic and complex infrastructure. As we continue to build upon Kentik's core platform capabilities, we'll look to strategic support from Al and Andy, both of whom bring valuable experience in market expansion and global growth."

Alfred Yu joins Kentik with over 20 years of experience with both large enterprise and privately held, venture-backed SaaS companies, including senior positions at Bill.com and Evernote. He has taken companies from substantial initial traction, helping them grow with the right balance of strategy, systems and financing, to become large-scale enterprises. As CFO of Kentik, Yu will lead the finance, human resources, investor relations and legal functions of the company.

Andy Singer brings to Kentik more than 15 years of experience igniting B2B growth and driving technology adoption. Most recently, he served as vice president of product marketing at cybersecurity company enSilo. Prior to that, Singer held marketing leadership roles at GuardiCore, Symantec Corporation and Check Point Software Technologies. At Kentik, Singer will oversee all aspects of the global marketing function.

Yu and Singer are both based in the company's San Francisco headquarters.

