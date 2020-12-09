Kentik Partners With New Relic to Provide Network-Enriched Application Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, the network observability company, today announced a partnership with New Relic, the observability platform company, to help customers better understand the relationship between application and network performance. Through the new service Kentik Firehose, engineers and operations professionals will gain access to enriched, contextual network telemetry correlated with their application data, including New Relic's full-stack performance data, to address use cases such as troubleshooting complex applications, detecting and geo-locating network threats affecting their applications, and understanding the role of cloud infrastructure on application performance.

"By partnering with Kentik, we are enhancing the understanding of application performance in the context of network conditions," said Raj Ramanulam, VP of alliances and channels, New Relic. "New Relic data and analysis reveal what is happening inside the app environment through end-user performance and correlating it with network performance results, all in a single dashboard. Now users can analyze how much traffic their app generates and how it is affected by network conditions."

Underlying this integration is Kentik Firehose, a newly-released product that gives partners such as those providing DevOps observability or business intelligence access to a vast array of enriched network observability data, including flow records, streaming telemetry, SNMP, device configurations and performance metrics, in a scalable, high-speed way through standard interfaces and formats.

Kentik Firehose can publish to New Relic, Splunk, Kafka, Prometheus, Grafana, stdout and output data in JSON, NETFLOW, Avro and Influx formats. It can clean, groom, enrich and correlate network intelligence, and deliver it in a scalable, distributed, real-time manner for business, development, operations and security use cases, something no other network observability solution in the market can do.

"Network telemetry is one of the richest sources of information for understanding user trends, application usage and security posture. However, most observability systems do little more than ingest Syslog data, leaving IT departments, DevOps or SREs with an incomplete view", said Avi Freedman, CEO of Kentik. "Kentik provides network intelligence from the internet, edge, cloud, data center, and hybrid infrastructures and enriches that data with Geo, BGP attributes, Custom Dimensions and Interface Classification for business context."

