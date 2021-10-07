Kentik Raises $40 Million to End the Era of Fragmented Monitoring

Kentik is the only platform to unify full-stack observability. Tweet this

"Kentik provides the only platform to unify full-stack observability for network, infrastructure, application and business operations teams. Tech economy leaders like Box, Dropbox, Zoom and hundreds more use Kentik to diagnose and prevent performance issues, optimize across infrastructure, and drive massive growth and customer satisfaction," said Avi Freedman, Co-founder and CEO of Kentik. "This financing will help us accelerate investments in our platform as well as partner with other observability leaders to end the era of fragmented monitoring."

"Kentik's base business continues to grow fast, with great retention and upsell, and its new products are opening up massive new TAM," said Robert Schwartz, Managing Partner of Third Point Ventures. "With strong financial results and excellent growth economics, we're excited to double down on our commitment to Kentik."

The raise comes on the heels of several milestones for the company:

"We have full confidence in Kentik as the industry leader in developing network infrastructure software at a pivotal time when networks are becoming increasingly complex," said Rob Sverbilov, Senior Director at Golub Capital. "We are excited to partner with the existing and new investors to support Kentik's next growth phase."

"We look for exceptional companies with committed teams who are making the world better with more than just their product offerings," said Lorenzo Thione, Managing Director of Gaingels. "As the largest investor network focused on supporting companies that value and embrace diverse leadership, we're proud to invest in Kentik's growth, and we are committed to helping as they scale and strengthen the company and continue to build a culture that reflects the diversity of its teams, customers, partners and the market."

Kentik is expanding its world-class team and hiring globally for open positions in engineering, marketing, operations, product management and sales.

The company recently earned the highest ratings among competitors in Network Performance Management (NPM) and was named a 2021 Value Leader by analyst firm EMA.

For more information about the investors, visit: Third Point Ventures , August Capital , Tahoma Ventures , DCVC , Engineering Capital , Vistara Growth , Golub Capital , Gaingels and Delta-v Capital .

