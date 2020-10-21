Kentik Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, provider of the leading network intelligence platform trusted by digital enterprises and service providers, today announced it was named a Customers' Choice in the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics1 (NPMD).

"At Kentik, our customers and their feedback are central to our product strategy and growth, and we're grateful to those who continue to share their experiences with the Gartner community,'' said Avi Freedman, co-founder and CEO of Kentik. "We believe our recognition as a 2020 Customers' Choice in the NPMD market highlights our standing as a customer-first organization."

Kentik was named a Customers' Choice as the result of its customer reviews on the Gartner Peer Insights portal. Comments shared by Kentik users include:

"Kentik is as powerful as it is beautiful. It seamlessly attaches to our network devices while making NetFlow easy to look at and simple to query. Integration with our DDoS platforms allows us to sustain network peace time all without human intervention." — Core Network Engineer in the Communications Industry ( Review Source )

"Kentik has been one of our very best vendors. The platform just works and gives us a level of visibility to troubleshoot the most complex IP issues across 20+ production locations. We utilize the security and threat dashboards to proactively investigate suspicious traffic. Lastly, the Kentik team also bent over backward post-sale to ensure all of our senior team members understood how to best utilize the product within their individual business units." — CTO in the Services Industry ( Review Source )

"Kentik is an amazing tool for understanding what is happening on my network. Dashboards and reporting functionality is slick, and the data explorer capability makes for easy ad-hoc exploration that I can quickly share with my team." — Senior Network Development Engineer III in the Media Industry ( Review Source )

In August 2020, following the launch of Kentik Synthetic Monitoring, Kentik was named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Experience Monitoring 2 (DEM). In March 2020, Kentik was named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics .3

To see how the Kentik Network Intelligence Platform supports enterprises and service providers globally, visit kentik.com or start a free trial .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

