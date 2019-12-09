Kentik Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, provider of the only AIOps platform specifically for network professionals, today announced it was named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms.1

"Kentik was founded on the principles, now recognized as AIOps, of bringing large-scale data collection, machine learning and automation and applying them to create competitive advantages for successful network operations," said Avi Freedman, co-founder and CEO of Kentik. "Globally, the Kentik AIOps Platform is being deployed by enterprises and service providers as a trusted source of real-time network insights that drive strategic business decisions, and we appreciate Gartner's recognition as a representative AIOps vendor."

According to Gartner, "Almost always, AIOps platform investments have been justified on the basis of their ability to decrease mean time to problem resolution and the resultant cost reduction."

Gartner notes, "Start with the narrower scope of a domain-centric tool that has AIOps capabilities built in. Success will be measured by tracking the reduction in the number of false alarms and nonactionable tickets at the service desk, in avoiding the impact of detected anomalies and in improving performance."

"The Kentik AIOps Platform is very impressive. We're able to move from network queries to clear answers in minutes rather than the hours we'd spend without it," said Kentik user Adam Rambo, network engineer at Linode , the largest privately-owned cloud solutions provider. "With Kentik's new capabilities, we've already and automatically caught some anomalous traffic that we hadn't noticed before. The new traffic cost feature will also serve as a very powerful resource for us for capacity planning and understanding the true cost of network traffic."

"At West Chester University, Kentik helps our network engineering and operations teams gain the insight needed to continually analyze and make strategic, data-driven decisions related to external network connectivity and peering connections without the hassle of developing and maintaining our own tools," said Kentik user Kevin Partridge, Executive Director of IT Infrastructure Services at West Chester University . "The Kentik AIOps Platform enhances these capabilities to a whole new level with automated insights and actionable information. This platform saves our engineers time and allows them to be proactive rather than reactive."

1 Gartner, " Market Guide for AIOps Platforms ", Charley Rich, Pankaj Prasad, Sanjit Ganguli, 7 November 2019.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT KENTIK

For businesses running dynamic and complex networks that exceed efficient human operational scale, Kentik® is the provider of the only AIOps platform specifically designed for network professionals. Kentik uniquely unifies diverse data streams across cloud and traditional infrastructure to produce instant insights that accelerate network team efficiency, automate issue resolution, and create new business capabilities. Kentik is based in San Francisco. Learn more at kentik.com .

