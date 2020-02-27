Kentik Transforms Network Operations with General Availability of AIOps Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik® today announced the general availability of its redesigned platform, the only AIOps platform purpose-built for network professionals. The new platform is an evolutionary leap forward for network operations (NetOps), solving for today's biggest network challenge: effectively managing hybrid complexity and scale, at speed.

"Networks are growing significantly, and NetOps teams need more powerful, yet approachable solutions to manage it all," said Christoph Pfister, chief product officer of Kentik. "With our latest platform release, we're delivering an answer to the NetOps 2.0 challenge, providing a way forward for teams to effectively run any network – from the largest ISP backbone networks to enterprise edge and hybrid cloud infrastructures – with insights, automation and AIOps techniques, making it easier and faster to get the job done."

According to Gartner's " NetOps 2.0: Embrace Network Automation and Analytics to Win in the Era of ContinuousNext " (Gartner subscription required): "Network teams are being asked to deliver more capabilities, at an increased pace, with fewer errors. Infrastructure and operations leaders must transform network operations by investing in analytics and automation, while improving integration with DevOps and security to support digital business."1

The Kentik Platform includes real-time analytics, actionable insights, automation, and added integrations within four core modules:

Kentik Operate : Visualize and troubleshoot network traffic and infrastructure across core, cloud, data center, WAN, SD-WAN and campus environments.

: Visualize and troubleshoot network traffic and infrastructure across core, cloud, data center, WAN, SD-WAN and campus environments. Kentik Edge : Analyze and optimize network performance and costs across the internet edge.

: Analyze and optimize network performance and costs across the internet edge. Kentik Protect : Protect both network and business from DDoS attacks with fast, accurate detection, automated mitigation actions and fine-grained forensics.

: Protect both network and business from DDoS attacks with fast, accurate detection, automated mitigation actions and fine-grained forensics. Kentik Service Provider: Understand the dynamics of customer and subscriber network utilization to optimize network costs, survey the competitive landscape and discover new revenue opportunities.

Kentik also introduced Insights and Workflows, two new capabilities that transform data into action. With Insights, powerful algorithms that automatically understand normal traffic behavior and customizable policies surface relevant, actionable and interesting events in real-time. Workflows power up NetOps teams by assisting and automating critical and repetitive tasks such as troubleshooting, traffic engineering and auditing by enabling them to get faster answers to questions about the network. Pre-loaded, task-specific context and queries that build dynamically help users to quickly drill into and through data. Both features enable network operations to work more proactively to identify, troubleshoot and resolve network issues.

The latest release of the Kentik Platform is generally available today. For more information, visit kentik.com , read the technical product update , or schedule a live demo .

1 Gartner, " NetOps 2.0: Embrace Network Automation and Analytics to Win in the Era of ContinuousNext ", Josh Chessman, Sanjit Ganguli, Andrew Lerner, 9 October 2019.

ABOUT KENTIK

For businesses running dynamic and complex networks that exceed efficient human operational scale, Kentik® is the provider of the only AIOps platform specifically designed for network professionals. Kentik uniquely unifies diverse data streams across cloud and traditional infrastructure to produce instant insights that accelerate network team efficiency, automate issue resolution, and create new business capabilities. Kentik is based in San Francisco. Learn more at kentik.com . The company is hiring across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America .

